Brian Castano vs Tim Tszyu: Who Wins?

In an ideal world, we would get an immediate rematch between WBO 154 pound champ Brian Castano and WBC/IBF/WBA 154 pound boss Jermell Charlo, this after their thrilling draw on Saturday. But as we fight fans know, we haven’t lived in an ideal world, boxing-wise, since some time back in the 1950s. Charlo and Castano may well fight again but it doesn’t look like being next.

One man who wants a shot at Castano, who feels the WBO champ is almost made for him, is unbeaten top contender Tim Tszyu. Tszyu has been closing in on a title shot for some time. Currently, 19-0(15) Tszyu (son of course of the great Kostya Tszyu) will return to action in September in Australia, against TBA, but he has made it clear he wants a shot at Castano (who, incidentally, Tszyu had winning the Charlo fight on Saturday night).

“The draw could turn out to be a good result for us – Tszyu could be next,” Tszyu’s promoter George Rose told FOX Sports. “That was a great fight and you’d be surprised if Charlo wanted to jump straight into a rematch, plus he’ll be having the other sanctioning bodies breathing down his neck. We’ll talk to Paco at the WBO today about the prospect of making Tszyu mandatory for Castano’s belt and we’ll be doing everything possible to make that fight happen before the end of the year.”

Tszyu, who says he “knows” he has the style to beat Castano, has looked sensational in some of his recent fights, yet he will be taking a step up in class if he does challenge the seriously tough Castano. So could this fight be next? Does Charlo want a rematch? Will he be permitted to box one, with all the belts on the line? Charlo says he will knock Castano, 17-0-2(12) out in a return fight, but some fans are not so sure. Is Charlo having weight problems and could a move up to middleweight be a real possibility?

If Castano does either agree or is ordered to fight Tszyu, the fight could take place in Australia and it would give the Argentine warrior a big, well-deserved payday. And it could turn out to be a great action fight. Who wins? It’s tough to go against the talented Tszyu, while it’s also tough to bet against the tough, tough Castano.