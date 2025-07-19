Boxing Tonight: Usyk vs. Dubois 2 – Live Results From London at Wembley

Oleksandr Usyk wants to show that his previous victory over Daniel Dubois wasn’t a fluke in their undisputed four-belt heavyweight championship rematch tonight in London, England. WBA, WBC, and WBO champion Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) and IBF champ Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) will headline in front of an expected crowd of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk-Dubois 2: PPV Details

The start time for tonight’s event is 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT, live on DAZN PPV for $59.99 for U.S. fans. In the UK, it’s priced at £24.99.

Dubois comes into his rematch with Usyk with momentum from scoring knockouts in his last three fights. He stopped Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Jarrell Miller. The victories have increased Dubois’ confidence and given him the experience he needs to win tonight.

Daniel may not be able to do much if Usyk is going to use his amateur-style of hitting and running all night.

Tonight’s Full Fights

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena

Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson

Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres

Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores

Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis

The recent victories for IBF heavyweight champion Dubois have come against stationary fighters with limited movement who were there to be hit by him. They weren’t ideal preparation for Usyk’s evasive fighting style.

Usyk’s Power Hurt Dubois Before

Usyk showed in their previous fight that he could hurt Dubois with combination punching in the second half. Oleksandr isn’t known for his punching power since moving up to heavyweight, but against Dubois, he had more than enough pop in his shots to drop him twice.

Daniel’s weakness in his chin will still be present tonight. The question is, will he stay calm under fire or quit as he did last time he fought Usyk in 2023? That wasn’t the first time Dubois quit in a fight. He’d done it once before.