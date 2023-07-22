Boxing Tonight: Kambosos vs. Hughes – Live Results

Tonight is George Kambosos Jr’s chance to begin again in a showcase fight against the capable Maxi Hughes in an IBF lightweight title eliminator at the Shawnee, Okla. Fans have been critical of the International Boxing Federation sanctioning the Kambosos-Hughes fight as a title eliminator at 135, considering Kambosos Jr is 0-2 in his last two contests.

Live boxing results of tonight’s card will be shown below.

– In a surprising outcome, heavyweight Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) stopped Stephen Shaw (18-2, 13 KOs) in the sixth round of a scheduled eight round fight.

Goodall put Shaw down twice in the sixth. Shaw’s corner stopped the fight because he was out on his feet and getting hammered by Goodall.

Shaw, 30, started off well, getting the best of Goodall in the early rounds. However, by the fifth round, Shaw looked exhausted and was getting hammered by Goodall, and doing very little to get out of the way of shots.

—

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) recently signed with Top Rank, and if he wins tonight, he’ll be in the pole position to fight for the IBF world title, possibly as early as December. Hughes was specifically chosen by Kambosos’ team, which means he was well-vetted and deemed not a huge threat.

Complete card:

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd

Amron Sands vs. Hemi Ahio

Stephan Shaw vs. Joe Goodall

Kambosos: Hughes is in for a world of pain

“I feel very motivated and hungry. We’re here in Oklahoma, Top Rank debut, headlining, ESPN, you can’t ask for more,” said Kambosos Jr to Boxing Social about his fight tonight against Hughes.

“This is a great moment in my career to show the world who ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos is. I know what Maxi Hughes is trying to bring, and I know what I’m going to bring. I know the better fighter I’ve become.

“Yes, I’ve been in the big fights, Teofimo, Devin Haney, I’ve seen it all. This is just as big because this is my opportunity to bounce back and showcase once again.

know that’s what fighters usually like to say that they had the best camp of their life, and they say it just for the sake of saying it.

“With every opportunity in the ring, I’m going to take it with both hands, and if he’s not fully prepared, it’s going to be a very bad night for him. He’s going to be in a world of pain.

“He’s a tough Englishmen, but when we talk about the guys he fought for his seven-fight win streak, we know who they are. They’re not massive names like the Lopezs and Devin Haneys, but he’s done what he’s had to do, and we respect that.

“He’s done enough to be in that pool of guys that we looked at, and we chose him, and we’ree excited for it,” said Kambosos Jr.