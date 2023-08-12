Boxing Tonight: Joshua vs. Helenius – Live Results

Anthony Joshua is taking a big risk tonight, facing Robert Helenius in a tune-up fight in London at the O2 Arena in London. Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) spent his entire camp training for Dillian Whyte, who was removed from the card after a positive test.

B247 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s live boxing action on DAZN.

If Joshua loses to Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) tonight, he can say goodbye to a potential $60 million fight against Deontay Wilder in January. No pressure, right?

Main card on DAZN 2:00 pm ET

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius

Derek Chisora vs. Gerald Washington

Filip Hrgovic vs. Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong

Campbell Hatton vs. Tom Ansel

Preliminary card starts at 12:15 pm ET on DAZN

George Liddard vs. Bas Oosterweghel

Brandon Scott vs. Louis Norman

Maisey Rose vs. Gemma Ruegg

Big moment fight for Joshua

“It’s a big moment fight. AJ will fight anyone. Hrgovic is on the card, but he’s trained ten weeks for a southpaw [Demsey McKean],” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing Show on why Robert Helenius was chosen for Anthony Joshua.

“Joshua has had no southpaw sparring. Andy Ruiz pops up on Instagram, and he wants $10-15 million, and is he really going to fly over on Monday and fight on Saturday? You’ve got Agit Kabayel that we already agreed with, and he wanted double the money for that deal.

“Manuel Charr popped up and wanted three million. So you’re going through all these different people, and ultimately, who is going to give up a proper fight, who is going to be credible enough, and who is going to prepare us for Deontay Wilder? Robert Helenius was the guy.

“Tall, stand up, can crack a bit, good jab, and you’re also going to appreciate that you’re going to get criticism. Gerald Washington was an option, but he hasn’t boxed in two years. I also didn’t want to interrupt the Chisora-Washington fight, which I also really like as well.

“Delboy’s name got put in the mix, but he wasn’t ever really an opinion. There were probably three or four and one of them was Washington, and one of them was Helenius.

“I think Kabayel & Joshua agreed to it, but we couldn’t get the financial deal done. I think it was pretty straightforward. People will say that he [Helenius] got knocked out by Deontay Wilder. Watch it back.

“He actually tried to walk Wilder down and walked onto a shot. He boxed on FOX a couple of times, bashed Adam Kownacki, went the distance with Dillian Whyte, and beat Dereck Chisora in a close fight. Credible and is coming off a win,” said Hearn about Helenius.