Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. To Jake Paul: “You’re Going To Be Running Like A Chicken Without A Head”

Not long to go now until tonight’s hyped fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and whether you feel the fight is merely another curiosity fight or you feel it is a genuine fight, a genuine test for the YouTuber, the fact is there is interest.

Jake Paul’s Toughest Boxing Test

Both men looked good on the scale as they made weight, and, not to tempt fate, it does seem as though Chavez, who we know failed to show discipline ahead of some of his fights earlier in his career, has put the work in in the gym.

Both men had a lot to say after the weigh-in, but leaving the talking to his legendary father for a little bit, Chavez Jr must have chuckled when he heard what his dad said would happen to Paul when the fight gets underway.

Paul vs. Chavez: Headless Chicken?

“Jake Paul just fought against Mike Tyson, who didn’t even throw one punch,” Chavez Sr. said as quoted by BBC Sport. “This is not Mike Tyson. You [Jake] are going to get your ass whooped. Julio is going to go in throwing some serious punches, and you’re going to be running like a chicken without a head.”

So, does Chavez Sr. mean Paul will be under so much pressure from Junior that he will be left with no option but to run, and that he will be all together disorganised and will look like a headless chicken, or did Chavez suggest that his son will crack Paul so hard he will leave him without his senses and that he will be doing a Zab Judah “chicken dance” impression later on tonight?

Paul vs. Chavez: Real Fight?

It’s interesting, and we all hope Chavez Jr does come out firing, looking to put genuine heat on Paul. Some cynics do still have a feeling tonight’s fight will not be on the level, that it has been prearranged. We hope this is not the case. We want to see a great effort from both fighters, and we want to see a good action fight.

Can Paul pass this, arguably the first genuine acid test of his fighting career? Or will Chavez Jr turn him into a chicken in one way or another?