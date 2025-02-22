Dmitry Bivol Triumphs Over Artur Beterbiev in Light Heavyweight Rematch – Boxing Results

Dmitry Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) got his get-back with a close 12-round majority decision victory over undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The rematch failed to live up to the hype generated about it, as Bivol fought defensively, moving side to side all night, looking to play keep away. That style worked, but the fans at ringside were as quiet as mice. They had nothing to cheer for in this fight.

The scores: 114-114, 116-112, and 115-113.

If you count the rounds that Beterbiev appeared to win, the fight should have scored 114-114 across the board, as he deserved to win six rounds. I say “should” because that doesn’t reflect what’s at stake and who wants what.

Turki Alalshikh reported that he wanted a trilogy between them. So, it’s not a surprise that Bivol won the fight because it worked out well for everyone, especially Beterbiev. He gets a bigger third fight than what he’d have gotten if he had beaten Bivol tonight.

Beterbiev pursued Bivol around the ring, throwing punches at a moving target, but it was difficult for him to connect. Bivol was like a slippery seal, wiggling free whenever Beterbiev cornered him. He’d then fire off a speedy combination, catching Beterbiev in the head or on the gloves and continuing to move.

Bivol looked thinner and weaker than in their first fight. He had trained to stay on the move for 12 rounds, so cardio was the most critical factor, and that’s likely the reason he was so thin. His punches landed with no power, as they were thrown while he moved. Even when Bivol was stationary, he threw quickly to make contact so that he could retreat immediately. It’s the kind of stuff that one sees from Shakur Stevenson.