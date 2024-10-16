Boots Ennis Wants to Be undisputed in Four Divisions: Fans Laughing At Him

Fans are laughing at Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis after heating him say he wants to become undisputed in four weight classes. The fans think Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) is naive, failing to see the bleak picture about his chances of becoming an undisputed in even one division.

It doesn’t look realistic for Ennis to become an undisputed champion at welterweight, much less at 154, 160 and 168. He’s basically going to age himself out, going nowhere at 147, waiting and hoping one day that he collects all the belts to become undisputed.

Fans believe Ennis needs to wake up, smell the coffee, and move up to 154, focusing on getting the biggest fights rather than the far-reaching goal of becoming undisputed. That’s hard to do without great talent and a promoter who is willing to invest in his future.

Ennis doesn’t have either of those things going for him. He’s a decent fighter in the barren 147-lb division but not a great talent like the ones we’ve seen in the past, like Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, and Oscar De La Hoya.

Obstacles Blocking Ennis From Undisputed Dream

To fight the unifications, the Matchroom promoted Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, who would need to work with Top Rank to fight WBO champion Brian Norman Jr, PBC, and Richard Schaefer. Financial barriers: The three champions at welterweight want a lot of money to fight Ennis. His promoter, Edie Hearn, has already rejected paying $2.2 million to Brian Norman Jr. That’s why Ennis is defending against his IBF mandatory Karen Chukhadzhian next on November 9th. Without Hearn being more open to investing in Ennis’ future by paying the asking price for the champions at welterweight, he’d never become undisted in this weight class. These same problems will surely present themselves in other weight classes as well.

To lure the other champions to fight Ennis, he would need to be a PPV draw, and he’s nowhere near that. Lack of Personality: Ennis doesn’t have a great personality or charisma to get attention in interviews and on social media to increase his popularity outside of the ring the way some fighters do.

“I want to be undisputed at 147, 154, 160, and 168,” said Jaron Ennis to TBISE247Sports.

Ennis gets hit a lot and lacks the power to move up to 154 and 160. He enjoys the same success in those eight classes that he’s had at 147 against the limited opinion he’s faced. If he moves up, he could be just a regular Joe and no one special.