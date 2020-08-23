Bob Arum: Pulev Will KO Joshua Next. London Bridges Are Falling

Fans are still in shock over what happened to Dillian Whyte last night. After all the hard work, after all the waiting and waiting for his world title shot, Whyte was brutally taken out by Alexander Povetkin. And brutal really is the only word for what happened to Whyte. But the power brokers of the sport are showing zero sympathy towards Whyte (an old-school fighter who, as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champ, could have sat around and waited for his shot; let’s not forget that).

While Tyson Fury has posted a slightly mocking tweet congratulating Povetkin, with the words “40 & proud” attached, promoter Bob Arum has also chimed in:

Pulev will KO Joshua next. London Bridges are falling. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) August 22, 2020

“Dillian Whyte was so busy fighting for his WBC mandatory position that he didn’t see Povetkin’s uppercut, which knocked him on his ass,” the Top Rank boss wrote.

And:

“Pulev will KO Josua next. London bridges are falling.”

What may or may not happen in the Joshua-Pulev fight is another story. For now, it’s all about Povetkin and Whyte. Whyte wants a rematch in December and, as per a rematch clause in the contract, he may get it. But is it really such a smart idea? What if Whyte were to get KO’d by the same guy again? Where would his career be then? We shouldn’t be surprised at the way Whyte, a genuine fighting man, wants an immediate rematch with the man who just iced him, but perhaps he should take a little more time before making up his mind.

Last night’s stunning ending to what had previously been a one-sided fight in favor of Whyte serves as yet another reminder of how anything can happen when the big men of the sport are in action. As such, we should perhaps brace ourselves for further drama in the upcoming (though yet to be finalised) Fury-Deontay Wilder III and Joshua-Pulev fights.

What are the odds one of the two current champions, either Fury or Joshua, loses his next fight? And what more carnage can Povetkin leave in his wake before he’s finished? The heavyweight division really is very, very interesting right now.