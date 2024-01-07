Bill Haney: Ryan Garcia made “biggest mistake” not fighting Devin

Bill Haney says Ryan Garcia made the “biggest mistake” by choosing not to fight his son, Devin Haney, next. He feels that was a weak move on Ryan’s part to go in the direction of facing Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero instead for his WBA light welterweight belt.

Ryan (24-1, 20s) had previously been interested in fighting Haney, but he changed his mind on Friday, telling the media that he now wants to face Rolly and instructing his promoter Oscar De La Hoya to begin negotiations with him.

From Ryan’s perspective, he was making what he felt was a sound business decision, pointing out that Haney’s last fight against Regis Prograis brought in a horrible 30K PPV buys on DAZN last December.

On top of that, Ryan said Haney saw it as a fight where his name would come before his in the promotion, perhaps thinking his WBC light welterweight title meant something.

It’s not the end of the world for Bill & Devin, because Ryan could look in their direction if he successfully defeats Rolly in May like he’s planning. He revealed today that he wants to face Rolly on May 5th.

“They made every excuse. It was too much for you, Ryan, because you made the biggest mistake in the world,” said Bill Haney to Fighthype, talking about Ryan Garcia making a mistake by choosing not to face Devin.

“Whenever Teo is ready [he can fight Devin]. He’s got work to do with Jamaine Ortiz. What does he [Ryan] mean that he’s a draw and Devin’s not? His own people are our people. Can we all get along?

“Listen, we’re going to take Golden Boy and turn them into Golden Man if they just do business with us. Oscar [De La Hoya] is a great guy, I’m going to tell you that,” said Bill when told that Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya still wants to make the fight between Ryan Garcia and Haney.

“Listen, he showed me a great characteristic. He invited us here [for the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson fight last Saturday night at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas], and I don’t know what the other guy was up to.

“We came out of Tijuana, and they said we were fighting cab drivers. Tijuana got us [Haney] ready. Do you see the love we get around here? [Las Vegas]. He [Ryan] doesn’t care about these people, so I expected that out of him,” said Bill, talking down about Ryan changing his mind about fighting Devin.

“Who cares about Rolly? They [the fans] don’t care about Rolly. I’m doing what the people love. They pay good money to come out and see good fights.

“Team scared to death,” said Bill Haney talking about Gervonta Davis.