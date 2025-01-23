Bill Haney Fires Back at Oscar De La Hoya By Jeepers Isaac - 01/23/2025 - Comments Bill Haney took to social media, reacting to Oscar De La Hoya roasting him during his Clapback Thursday episode today in which he had advised Devin Haney to “fire” his dad. Oscar argued that Bill had undermined Devin’s progress in the sport by deciding to sue Ryan for battery after Dev’s loss last April. De La Hoya felt that was a waste of time on Haney’s part, and they should have stayed busy fighting instead of sitting for an entire year. Oscar thinks that a fighter as young as Haney should have continued to fight. Some fans believe Devin (31-0, 15 KOs) didn’t stay active because his self-confidence was gone after his loss, and he didn’t want to risk losing again. If Haney had lost, the lucrative rematch with Garcia would evaporate. However, according to De La Hoya, Devin has to win his fight against Jose Ramirez on May 2nd “to get the rematch” with Ryan. Bill’s Rebuttal In Bill’s defense, he reminded fans that Devin had become an undisputed lightweight champion with him. He was the 2023 manager of the year. The rest of Bill’s post was about family matters, not boxing-related. Oscar De La Hoya was never undisputed, something Devin and I accomplished together because we trusted each other. I’m the 2023 Manager of the Year because I believed in my son, and he believed in me. That’s something @OscarDeLaHoya never had with his father, and it shows in how… — Bill Haney (@BillHaney77) January 23, 2025 “Bill and Devin were in London, begging Turki for a payday because they have no other options,” said Oscar De La Hoya during this week’s Clapback Thursdays. “The only value Devin has in this sport is to fight Ryan Garcia again. So, Bill, being the pimp that he is, hoed his son out again to the fighter that beat his a** so badly he had to sue him for battery. “Devin Haney…fire your father. [Bill] didn’t even stop the fight with Ryan Garcia when your jaw was broken and you were on the canvas.” Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: De La Hoya: Haney Must Beat Jose Ramirez to Get Garcia RematchGarcia vs. Haney: Who Needs a Tune-Up More?Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero Set for May 2nd in New York City Ennis – Stanionis Clash Set for April 12th on DAZNDe La Hoya: Haney Must Beat Jose Ramirez to Get Garcia RematchHuge Underdog Ye Joon Kim Says He’ll “Crush” Naoya Inoue Boxing News | Bill Haney Fires Back at Oscar De La Hoya Last Updated on 01/23/2025