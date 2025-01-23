Crawford vs. Canelo: “It’s On!” For September 13th

In an interview today, Bernie Tha Boxer from Team Crawford confirmed that the Canelo Alvarez fight is “on” for September 13th with Terence.

168-lb Leap

It’s still not officially announced, but Bernie let the cat out of the bag by revealing that Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will be moving up to 168 to challenge Canelo (62-2-2, 39 Kos) for his three titles at super middleweight.

Boxing fans already knew that Crawford and Canelo would fight in September, as the information had been leaked weeks ago. But this is the first time that one of the team members has confirmed this.

In responding to fan criticism about Crawford needing to prove himself at 168 first before fighting Canelo, Bernie said, “Why?” He then rattled off Crawford’s accomplishments of becoming a two-division undisputed, three-division, unified, and four-division world champion. He didn’t mention the type of opposition that Crawford beat to earn those titles, primarily beatable guys like Jeff Horn, Thomas Dulorme, Ricky Burns, and Errol Spence [post-car crash].

“It’s on, baby. September 13th, look forward to it. Crawford vs. Canelo. As I said, Crawford vs. Canelo. Yeah, it’s confirmed. Crawford vs. Canelo, not the other way around,” said Bernie Tha Boxer to Fighthype about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford mega-fight being on for September 13th. “Team Crawford stands up. Pound-for-pound, the best in the world. Soon to be the super middleweight champion of the world,” said Bernie.

Fans Back Crawford

Fans on social media are mostly supportive of the fight, not criticizing it in high numbers. Many believe Crawford can win despite his age, lack of size, power, and experience at 168.

They think Crawford can beat anyone. It’s the same thing with fans of David Benavidez. They’ve become so accustomed to seeing Crawford win that they can’t picture him losing to Canelo. If you look closely at Crawford’s resume, it’s easy to see why he’s been winning his entire 17-year career. He’s not fought great opposition.

Crawford looked average when he moved up to 154 against Israil Madrimov last August, and it was clear that he wasn’t the same fighter. He won a 12-round unanimous decision by scores of 115-113, 116-112, and 115-113.