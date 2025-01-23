Ennis – Stanionis Clash Set for April 12th on DAZN

WBA welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) says he’s ready to “take down” IBF champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) in their unification fight three months from now on Saturday, April 12th at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Ennis vs. Stanionis was announced today and will be shown live on DAZN.

The Latvian native Stanionis will gauge whether Boots Ennis is just another pretender whose promoters made a mistake signing.

Ennis, 27, has not looked good since Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn signed him. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets by Stanionis in the first of three unification fights that Boots needs to accomplish his goal of becoming the undisputed champion at 147.

He wants to follow in Terence Crawford’s footsteps by becoming a four-belt champion. Stanionis wants to ruin Boots’ vision by beating him and going after the other belts for himself.

Jaron Ennis: “This is the fight I’ve been waiting for. I believe I was made for moments like this, and on April 12, I will be making a big statement, and you will see the very best of me. It’s time to shine, be great, and collect those belts.”

Eimantas Stanionis: “This is the moment I’ve been envisioning my entire life. Every sacrifice, every ounce of sweat, it’s all been for this fight. Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is a great fighter, but I’m ready to take him down.”