Best of 2016 | SHOWTIME Boxing

FIGHT OF THE YEAR

Leo Santa Cruz vs. Carl Frampton, Featherweight World Championship, July 30, 2016, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

There was not a fight that combined high stakes with the all-out action that Santa Cruz vs. Frampton did. Two undefeated champions putting it on the line against the highest level of opposition. Frampton and Santa Cruz delivered 160 punches in Round 2 and the pace never let up. They combined for 1,700 punches overall in an epic, highly competitive affair that featured classic toe-to-toe exchanges throughout.





Check out this recap, a short excerpt from our year-end boxing program “THE BEST OF THE BEST IN 2016” premiering Thursday at 10p ET/PT on SHO EXTREME Santa Cruz-Frampton I Recap.

Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter, Welterweight World Championship, SHOWTIME BOXING on CBS, June 25, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The way boxing is supposed to be. One of the most anticipated fights of the year, and the first main event on CBS in Primetime in 38 years, lived up to its billing. It was set up to be a showcase for the sport’s deepest division, the welterweights. No. 5-ranked Keith Thurman vs. No. 6-ranked Shawn Porter delivered an intense, toe-to-toe thriller before a raucous 12,000+ fans at Barclays Center. Fans were on their feet during numerous exchanges and swings in momentum including for most of the dramatic final round. Despite the uniformity of the judges’ cards, it was a thorny fight to score. Officially, Thurman eked out a 12-round decision by the score of 115-113 three times.

Check out this recap, another excerpt from our “BEST OF” program premiering Thursday: Thurman vs. Porter Recap.

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR:

Featherweight World Champion CARL “THE JACKAL” FRAMPTON

No other fighter in boxing beat two previously undefeated world champions in 2016. And Carl Frampton did it in different weight classes. Frampton unified the 122-pound division with a 12-round split decision win over unbeaten Scott Quigg on Feb. 27. After vacating those titles, Frampton stepped up in weight and edged top-ranked, undefeated Leo Santa Cruz in a wicked encounter on July 30. By outpointing Santa Cruz, Frampton joined Steve Collins, who won middleweight and super middleweight belts in the 1990s, as the only Irishmen to win titles in two weight classes.

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR:

Deontay Wilder KO 9 Artur Spilka, Jan. 16, 2016, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

A right hand, with full extension, flush to the chin does it for undefeated WBC Heavyweight World Champion Wilder. Check out the KO

Mason Menard KO 3 Eudy Bernardo, April 16, 2016, Verona, N.Y.

A frightening, counter overhand right by Menard chills Bernardo.

Check out the KO