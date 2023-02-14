Berlanga celebrating multi-million dollar deal, thanks Eddie Hearn for the “Big bag”

Edgar Berlanga took to social media today after signing a multi-million, multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotion in a series of fights that could culminate with him getting a massive payday against Canelo Alvarez in 2023.

The unbeaten super middleweight contender Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) was elated after the signing, repeatedly mentioning the big “bag” from Matchroom.

It’s unknown how many millions Hearn is paying the unproven 25-year-old Berlanga, but it wouldn’t be a huge shock if it’s an eight-figure contract in the $10 million+ category.

With that kind of money being paid out to Berlanga, Hearn will need to make sure he matches him carefully in his first two fights of his contract with Matchroom on DAZN because if he puts him in with one of the killers at 168, he could lose, and that would ruin the massive money that the third fight of his contract with Canelo would pull in.

Hearn said that he wanted to Berlanga to prove himself before he’d set up a fight for him against Canelo, but that’s hard to believe that he’ll do that because he can ill-afford to put the New Yorker in with one of the talented contenders like David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade or Diego Pacheco.

Berlanga struggled badly in his last four fights against Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Cocernes, and Demond Nicholson.

Top Rank obviously wasn’t happy with what they saw from Berlanga, particularly after his last fight against Angulo, in which he attempted to bite him in the seventh round in what appeared to be a reaction to the enormous problems the Colombian was giving him.

“Multi-million fight deal. Shout out to Matchroom, shout out to Eddie Hearn, shout out to the lawyers and the whole team,” said Edgar Berlanga on social media, celebrating signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable.

“Shout out to Eddie Hearn, a f***king legend. Big bag. I’m heading to the bank right now. We about to f**k the game up. How do you like me now? All those haters, stay over there. Don’t come over here. Shout to Eddie Hearn for that bag.

“It’s a different bag. I’m talking about big bag. Different type of money. Eddie the goat. He made it happen with no problem. They didn’t give us no hard time. Shout out to Matchroom, shout out to DAZN. You haters, don’t bust no u-turns.

“Stay over there. Stay on that side. Watch from afar. Don’t hate now. Love. Today is Valentine day. Stop the hating. Don’t hate. Stay humble. The key word for today is love, man.

“Thank you to all my supporters, and my fans that have supported me from day one. I love you guys. We’re about to turn it up. We’re about to really turn this up, man. Eddie Hearn did,” said Berlanga.



