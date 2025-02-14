Berinchyk vs Davis: Fight Week Racism Only Adds Fuel to Keyshawn’s Fire

The world we live in continues to increase the level of ignorance and flat-out racism. It has been pushed to the forefront instead of staying on certain longstanding websites. This Friday night at the MSG Theater on Valentine’s Day, Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis do battle. The card will be live streaming on ESPN/ESPN+

Keyshawn Davis was sent a package filled with racist sentiment, and unfortunately, too many boxing folks pass it off as trolling. Overt racist activities should never be labeled as promoting a fight. Some folks will bring up Bernard Hopkins’s claim he would never lose to a white boy and attempt to equate it to what happened to Davis. For the record, Davis did change his mind believing it was someone else not tied to Berinchyk’s camp.

As far as the fight goes, look for Denys to get the early lead. Davis generally starts slow showing patience before he chooses what strategy to use. Berinchyk will begin with faints and jabs. Denys relies on footwork to circle his opponents. If he is the one who comes forward in the early goings, Denys is fairly crafty with angles. As a fighter able to switch stances, it may take some time for Davis to get active enough to win multiple rounds in a row. Something Keyshawn will eventually exploit is Denys’s bad habit of being off balance as he steps forward to punch. The Ukraine native can’t get caught repeatedly reaching with his punches. Davis is a very capable counterpuncher but can also do damage on the inside.

As previously mentioned, angles on offense will be key and Davis does have the quicker feet. Keyshawn also holds an advantage in overall defense and hand speed. Pulling straight back is a weakness by Davis and a perfect time for Denys to land meaningful shots. Davis is good at lateral and upper body movements to avoid incoming offensive attacks. Once Keyshawn lands clean counterpunches, the fight will skew his direction. Davis needs to make sure he stays under control by not allowing the fight week stuff to make him emotional trying to score a knockout.

There definitely is a good chance of a stoppage for Davis when Berinchyk is shelled up. Regardless, Davis will find openings in Denys high guard defense stance which starts with body work. Although a stoppage is possible this boxing podcaster sides with Denys craftiness to survive all 12 rounds.

My Official Prediction is Keyshawn Davis by Unanimous Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000691317741

Side Note: The day after Catterall vs Barboza Jr. headlines a DAZN card across the pond. A close fight on paper should play out that way in the first half. Catterall can box at range but is effective in the trenches as well. Barboza is a quality boxer, but Catterall has more paths to victory. My Pick: Catterall by Majority Decision.

