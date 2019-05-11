Berchelt vs Vargas II, Dogboe vs Navarrete – Weigh In Results & Photos

ESPN & ESPN Deportes (10 p.m. ET)
• Miguel Berchelt 130 lbs vs Francisco Vargas 130 lbs
(Berchelt’s WBC Super Featherweight world title – 12 Rounds)
• Emanuel Navarrete 121.6 lbs vs Isaac Dogboe 121.4 lbs
(Navarrete’s WBO Junior Featherweight world title – 12 Rounds).
Undercard bouts – LIVE on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
• Fazliddin Gaibnazarov 141.8 lbs vs. Mykal Fox 142 lbs
(Super Lightweight – 10 Rounds)
• Carlos Castro 121 lbs vs. Mario Diaz 120.8 lbs
(Castro’s WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title – 10 Rounds)
• Manny Guajardo 156.4 lbs vs. Jonathan Espino 156 lbs
(Middleweight – 4 Rounds)
• Carlos Velasquez 133.2 lbs vs. Demetrius Mora 132.6 lbs
(Lightweight – 4 Rounds)
• Miguel Parra 142 lbs vs. David Morales 140.2 lbs
(Super Lightweight – 6 Rounds)
• Miguel Marriaga 136.2 lbs vs. Ruben Cervera 135.6 lbs
(Lightweight – 8/6 Rounds)
WBC STATISTICS
WBC Super Featherweight World Championship
May 11, 2019 / Tucson, Arizona / Convention Center
This will be the 2,049th fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.
TOP RANK PRESENTS:
MIGUEL “El Alacran” BERCHELT (Mexico)
WBC Super Featherweight World Champion / 5th Title Defense
Age: 27 / Date of birth: November 17, 1991
Residence: Merida, Yucatán, Mexico / Birthplace: Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Record: 35-1, 31 KOs / Total rounds: 137 / World championship fights: 5-0, 4 KOs
Height: 5’7” – 170cm / Reach: 71” – 180cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Mario Abraham / Trainer: Jose Caballero
FRANCISCO “El Bandido” VARGAS (Mexico)
Ranked WBC No. 1 at Super Featherweight / Former WBC Super Featherweight World Champion
Age: 34 / Date of birth: December 25, 1984
Residence, birthplace: Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
Record: 25-1-2, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 140 / World championship fights: 1-1-1, 1 KO
Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70” – 178cm / Stance: Right-handed
Managers: Ralph Heredia, Moses Heredia / Trainer: Joel Diaz
WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Gabriel Elorde (Phil) 1963 – 1967
2. Yoshiaki Numata (Jap) 1967
3. Hiroshi Kobayashi (Japan) 1967 – 1968
4. Rene Barrientos (Phil) 1969 – 1970
5. Yoshiaki Numata (Japan) * 1970 – 1971
6. Ricardo Arredondo (Mex) 1971 – 1974
7. Kuniaki Shibata (Jap) 1974 – 1975
8. Alfredo Escalera (P. Rico) 1975 – 1978
9. Alexis Arguello (Nic) 1978 – 1980
10. Rafael Limon (Mex) 1980 – 1981
11. Cornelius Boza-Edwards (Uganda) 1981
12. Rolando Navarrete (Phil) 1981 – 1982
13. Rafael Limon (Mex) * 1982
14. Bobby Chacon (US) 1982 – 1983
15. Hector Camacho (P. Rico) 1983
16. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) 1984 – 1987
17. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) 1988 – 1994
18. James Leija (US) 1994
19. Gabriel Ruelas (Mex) 1994 – 1995
20. Azumah Nelson (Ghana) * 1995 – 1997
21. Genaro Hernandez (US) 1997 – 1998
22. Floyd Mayweather (US) 1998 – 2001
23. Sirimongkol Singmanassuk (Thai) 2002 – 2003
24. Jesus Chavez (Mexico) 2003 – 2004
25. Erik Morales (Mexico) 2004
26. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico) 2004 – 2007
27. Juan Manuel Marquez (Mexico) 2007 – 2008
28. Manny Pacquiao (Philippines) 2008
29. Humberto Soto (Mexico) 2008 – 2009
30. Humberto Mauro Gutierrez (Mex, Interim) 2009
31. Vitaly Tajbert (Germany) 2009 – 2010
32. Takahiro Aoh (Japan) 2010 – 2012
33. Gamaliel Diaz (Mexico) 2012 – 2013
34. Takashi Miura (Japan) 2013 – 2015
35. Francisco Vargas (Mexico) 2015 – 2017
36. Miguel Berchelt (Mexico) 2017 –
* Regained
WBC SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico)
2. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
3. Alexis Arguello (Nicaragua)
4. Hector Camacho (P. Rico)
5. Azumah Nelson (Ghana)
6. Gabriel Elorde (Phil)
7. Erik Morales (Mexico)
8. Marco Antonio Barrera (Mexico)
9. Ricardo Arredondo (Mexico)
10. James Leija (US)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
33 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, three of whom regained the title: Yoshiaki Numata (Japan), Rafael Limon (Mexico), Azumah Nelson (Ghana).
134 super featherweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS:
Nov. 3, 2018 Miguel Berchelt TKO9 Miguel “Mickey” Roman – El Paso, Texas
Jan. 29, 2017 Miguel Berchelt KO11 Francisco Vargas – Indio, California
June 4, 2016 Francisco Vargas D12 Orlando Salido – Carson, California
Nov. 21, 2015 Francisco Vargas TKO9 Takashi Miura – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 15, 2008 Manny Pacquiao W12 Juan Manuel Marquez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 17, 2007 Juan Manuel Marquez W12 Marco Antonio Barrera – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 27, 2004 Marcos Antonio Barrera W12 Erik Morales – Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 3, 1998 Floyd Mayweather Jr. TKO8 Genaro Hernandez – Las Vegas, Nevada
Mar. 22, 1997 Genaro Hernandez W12 Azumah Nelson – Corpus Christi, Texas
Oct. 13, 1990 Azumah Nelson W12 Juan LaPorte – Sydney, Australia
Sep. 13, 1984 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO8 Mario Martinez – Los Angeles, California
Aug. 7, 1983 Hector Camacho TKO5 Rafael Limon – San Juan, Puerto Rico
May 30, 1981 Cornelius Boza-Edwards TKO13 Bobby Chacon – Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan. 28 1978 Alexis Arguello TKO13 Alfredo Escalera – Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Dec. 14, 1967 Hiroshi Kobayshi KO12 Yoshiaki Numata – Kokugjikan, Japan
Feb. 16, 1963 Flash Elorde W15 Johnny Bizarro – Manila, Philippines
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.