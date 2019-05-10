Jarrett Hurd vs. Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams Weigh In Results & Photos

Jarrett Hurd 153.8 vs Julian Williams 153.8

Mario Barrios 143 vs Juan José Velasco 143

Matt Korobov 160.8 vs Immanuwel Aleem 159.6.

Greg Outlaw 139 vs Martín Nícolas Matamala 139

Demond Nicholson 168 vs Ernest Amuzu 167.6.





Today, FOX Sports announces former WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo live in FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios for coverage of FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: JARRETT HURD VS. JULIAN WILLIAMS on Thursday, May 9 and Friday, May 10.

Charlo looks forward to watching the matchup between two fighters he could face in the future: “I know Julian Williams is a skilled fighter who’s hungry. J-Rock is going to show what he can do. He shouldn’t be overlooked, especially by Jarrett Hurd. Hurd needs to take Julian seriously. May the best man win, and I plan on seeing the winner later in the year.”





Calling the action live on FOX and streaming on the FOX Sports app Saturday, May 11 (8:00 PM ET) are former three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, legendary trainer Joe Goossen and blow-by-blow announcer Chris Myers. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famers Jimmy Lennon Jr. and Larry Hazzard are the ring announcer and unofficial scorer, respectively. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez is joined by Erik Morales and Jessi Losada to call the fights in Spanish.

FOX Sports PBC programming begins Thursday, May 9 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE, as Abdo is joined by Mancini and Charlo to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl presides over the press conference.

On Friday, May 10, the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW is telecast on FS2 and streaming on the FOX Sports app at 12:30 PM ET, with Abdo, Porter and Charlo again on the desk. Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage, while Androl interviews fighters onsite.

Saturday’s fight action begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app and is headlined by unified and undefeated IBF and WBA 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (23-0, 16 KOs) defending his titles against top contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams (26-1-1, 16 KOs) in a 12-round bout. Plus, unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (23-0, 15 KOs) battles Argentina’s Juan “The Pitbull” Jose Velasco (20-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight and middleweight contender Matt Korobov (28-2, 14 KOs) clashes with Immanuwel Aleem (28-1-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout that opens the primetime broadcast.

The PBC on FS1 schedule continues Saturday, May 25 when former super welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout takes on former title challenger Terrell Gausha in a 10-round super welterweight bout. PBC on FS1 programming builds anticipation for that fight starting on Sunday, May 12 with FS1 PBC FACE TO FACE: AUSTIN TROUT VS. TERRELL GAUSHA on FS1 (9:30 PM ET), as the two fighters sit down face to face before battling in the ring. Then on Sunday, May 19, FS1 PBC COUNTDOWN: AUSTIN TROUT VS. TERRELL GAUSHA premieres at 10:30 PM ET, following both fighters through their training camps as they prepare for their upcoming showdown.

Leading up to the fights, PBC fighters offer unique, behind-the-scenes clips on the FOX PBC social pages. Follow @PBConFOX on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all updates throughout the #PBConFOX fights Saturday.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on mobile devices on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and on the FOX NOW app on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

