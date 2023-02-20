Sean Gibbons: “Conor Benn, Kell Brook And A Few Other Fighters Have Been Mentioned For Manny Pacquiao”

It seems there IS a good chance living legend and all-time great Manny Pacquiao WILL fight again. A short whole back, some chatter emerged that suggested the 44 year old superstar might fight troubled British fighter Conor Benn in what would be a return fight for both men – with Eddie Hearn telling us all not to be surprised if the fight does happen (or words to that effect).

Benn is of course still fighting to clear his good name, this after coming up positive for an illegal stimulant ahead of his big domestic grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr back in October. But it seems there is a chance Pac Man could wind up fighting Benn, or maybe Kell Brook, or maybe some other guy, in Abu Dhabi, later on this year.

Why? Because Pacquiao’s advisor/right hand man Sean Gibbons said so, this in speaking with IFL TV.

“You know, it’s [a Benn fight for Pacquiao] been mentioned, along with Kell Brook, and a few other fighters mentioned with Manny possibly fighting in Abu Dhabi,” Gibbons said. “But again, Conor Benn has a situation he has to clear up first. In the meantime, Manny’s just staying active, staying ready. He has a lot left to give and he wants to still fight a little more, so I hope Conor Benn gets his issues cleared up. If not, Kell Brook, if not, whoever the fight fans would like to see Manny [fight]. Because people still want to see Manny Pacquiao, he’s a legend, like Mayweather, Manny, all these guys. So to answer your question, it’s all up in the air.”

Gibbons was asked the question of would it be Abu Dhabi if Pacquiao did fight again, and he said “absolutely,” that Abu Dhabi is “the only place right now that’s been discussed.” So, might we see the former eight-weight king lace ’em up once again? What’s that old adage in the sport of boxing – ‘they all come back?’ Manny has of course launched a number of comebacks before now, but Gibbons is probably right when he says people still want to see Pacquiao fight.

But against Benn? Against Brook? Both British fighters have their issues (Brook recently putting out a message on social media in which he wrote how he would get “the help I need” – this after he was videoed snorting some white powder at a party thrown at his house).

It would be interesting to know the names of the other fighters Gibbons spoke of with regards to who Pacquiao might fight next if he does return. But would a Pacquiao-Benn fight sell? You’re darn right it would, the controversial aspect alone would be enough to shift tickets.

All we can do at this point is stay tuned, and maybe answer the question: would YOU like to see Manny Pacquiao fight again?



