Angry Carl Froch reacts to Jake Paul’s challenge

An agitated Carl Froch reacted to Jake Paul’s challenge today, warning the popular Youtube star that if he lands his right hand, it will be all over.

Froch, 45, says he’d be willing to sit down and have talks with the cruiserweight prospect Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) if he wins his fight this Sunday against Tommy Fury on DAZN PPV at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, in Saudi Arabia.

With that said, the former unified super middleweight champion Froch says he won’t agree to fight former UFC champion Anderson Silva on one of Jake’s cards, as he requested.

Froch points out that he’d headlined in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London the last time he fought in 2014, and he’s not going to be reduced to fighting on an undercard.

Carl goes on to say that he’s a four-time champion at super middleweight, and he predicts that Jake Paul will “never” win a world title during his pro career because “you’re not good enough.”

What’s unclear is how serious Jake Paul is in fighting Froch. If this was just a clout-chasing ploy by Jake to get some badly-needed attention to his fight against the 23-year-old Tommy Fury to pump up the pay-per-view buys for their bout on Sunday, then that would be utterly pathetic.

“I won’t be fighting a mixed partial legend Anderson Silva on your undercard. I have too much respect for him,” said Carl Froch on Twitter. “If, by some miracle, you manage to beat Tommy Fury, then I’ll listen to you.

“I’ll have a little chat with you and see what garbage come out of your mouth and see what you have to say. Until then, don’t talk about me in the same league as you.

“I’m a four-time with two WBC titles there. You’ll never ever have one there. You’re not good enough. You’re not a professional fighter. You’re a performing clown.

Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it. So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 19, 2023

“If you’re stupid enough to take a fight with me, when this right hand lands on your chin, it’ll put you in orbit and knock that stupid bonnet off the top of your head,” said Froch.

Given the way that Jake has been hustling fights like a pool hustler since turning pro in 2020, you can’t put it past him that he’s using Froch’s name with a fake call-out in a desperate attempt to motivate the casual & hardcore boxing fans to purchase his clash against the British domestic-level fighter Tommy Fury, who isn’t well thought of as a fighter.

Even with Froch now 45, gray, and has been out of the ring for nine years, you’d still have to favor him heavily in a fight against Jake Paul because he has a lot of boxing skills to fall back on and likely still a lot of power.

Froch would be giving away a lot of size to Jake, but as long as he can avoid getting hit with his bread & butter punch, his right hand, it could be a one-sided contest in favor of Carl.



