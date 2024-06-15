Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk: Teddy Atlas Picking Gvozdyk To Upset Benavidez Tonight!

There’s not long to go until tonight’s potentially explosive card in Las Vegas. Tank Davis will, of course, get it on with Frank Martin. Up at 175 pounds, having moved there, “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez will face battle-hardened veteran and former WBC champ Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Some fans see the light heavyweight fight as the possible fight of the night at The MGM Grand.

One man we all listen to when he speaks all things boxing, Teddy Atlas, goes further than that – Atlas is picking 37-year-old Gvozdyk to upset 27 year old Benavidez. Speaking with Seconds Out, Atlas says he has nothing but respect for Benavidez, 28-0(24), but that he thinks he will be “picked apart” by Gvozdyk, 20-1(16) tonight.

“Gvozdyk is too fast and smart; he is elusive and will counter the heck out of him. He’ll pick him apart and then back him up late. People will be shocked,” Atlas said when making his pre-fight prediction. “I like Benavidez. I like what he represents. I like the way he fights, the way he behaves, he’s not afraid to put that on the line against anybody, I love that – but I think he gets beat by Gvozdyk.”

It would be a huge blow for Benavidez if he did lose tonight. With his star appeal growing, Benavidez could be on the verge of going as far as being one of the faces of boxing. A loss to Gvozdyk and any talk of super fights with Canelo – who Benavidez has, as we know, been calling out for months and months – would take a real hit. But is Atlas right on this one?

Gvozdyk has won three on the spin since being stopped by Artur Beterbiev in October of 2019, and Gvozdyk stopped Isaac Rodrigues last time out in September of last year. How much has Gvozdyk got left at age 37, and can “The Nail” still take a great shot? Benavidez is looking for the KO, as he always is, and there will be some bombs thrown.

But Atlas makes an interesting point when he says Ukrainian Gvozdyk is “too smart” for Benavidez. How might Gvozdyk’s counterpunches affect the younger, more naturally aggressive man?

This fight promises to be very, very interesting. And perhaps be key to Benavidez’s ongoing career.

For what it’s worth, I think Atlas has got this one wrong: Benavidez to grind out a late stoppage win over Gvozdyk.