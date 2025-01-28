Benavidez Faces 25% Purse Penalty for Further Altercations with Morrell

David Benavidez says he was told that if he touches WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell again, he’ll lose 25% of his purse for their February 1st at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

25% Fine

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) initiated an altercation with Morrell (11-0, 9 LOs) last December 17th at the media workout in Miami when he shoved him during the face-off. Morrell didn’t want to shake his hand.

The ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez reacted with anger, shoving him hard. Morrell then tossed his WBA belt at him, narrowly missing his head. If the belt had connected, it could have caused a cut.

Face-offs between the two fighters are needed to promote the fight. However, this can’t happen if Benavidez physically acts out by pushing Morrell for failing to shake hands. It’s too risky. Not having face-offs hurts the promotion, so having a financial deterrent in place makes sense.

Morrell has been calm during the promotion and hasn’t gotten heated during interviews like Benavidez. You could tell it bothers Benavidez that Morrell doesn’t act scared of him and sees him as a “fake” Mexican Monster.

“Crybaby”

“That’s what they said. They want to talk all that s***, but they’re not really like that. But I wasn’t planning on touching him anymore. The f**** crybaby,” said David Benavidez to 210Boxing TV about he’ll lose 25% of his purse for Saturday’s fight if he touches David Morrell again. Benavidez had shoved Morrell without warning during their face-off at the media day event last December. “If this is a fight, you’ve got to make the other person uncomfortable from the first time you see them until the fight is over. I’m not going to let nobody punk me. It’s me or you. If you come in here thinking your a hot s***, I’m going to show you what’s up. It’s going to be a great fight on February 1st. Don’t miss out,” said Benavidez.

Again, the fine makes sense because if Morrell suffers a whiplash neck injury from being shoved without warning by Benavidez, that could wreck the fight. Moreover, if Morrell tags Benavidez, he could cut him, which would cause a postponement. Benavidez has to learn to deal with his anger better.