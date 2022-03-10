Bektemir Melikuziev previews Canelo vs. Bivol, wants Rosado rematch

Hard-hitting light heavyweight prospect Bektemir ‘Bek The Bully’ Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) is looking forward to watching the May 7th fight between WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez in their clash on DAZN PPV.

Bektemir Melikuziev, who was born in Uzbekistan, and now lives in Indio, California, trying to bounce back from his upset third round knockout loss to former two-time world title challenger Gabe Rosado last year in June.

Ideally, Bektemir would like a rematch with Rosado so that he can avenge his defeat, but that’ll be up to his promoters at Golden Boy Promotions and it’ll also depend on how he looks in his next fight.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist Bektemir, 25, will be fighting David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KO) in a 10 round bout on March 19th on DAZN on the undercard of the welterweight contest between highly ranked Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs) and Michael McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs).

The fight card will be taking place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. In the chief support bout, welterweight prospect Blair Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) fights Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) in a 10 round fight.

Bektemir ready for any challenge

“We’ve made some adjustments. Things happen, this is boxing, but nothing has changed for me. I’m still the same and I believe I can beat anyone and I’m ready for any challenge,” said Bektemir Melikuziev to Fighthype on him bouncing back from his loss to Gabe Rosado from last June.

“Everything is okay, it didn’t change me at all. It was my first loss in a long, long, long time, and it’s an experience that I have to deal with. This is boxing, nothing changed,” said Bektemir when asked if his third round knockout loss to Rosado changed him.

Now that Bektemir is fighting at 175, he’s going to need to be more defensively sound than what he’s shown during his short three-year professional career.

Rosado took advantage of Bektemir telegraphing his powerful body shots by nailing him with a huge right hand that knocked him out cold last year.

If a middleweight like Rosado can do that against Bektemir, you’ve got to believe that most light heavyweights will do the same but worse.

The 5’9 1/2″ Bektemir has the power to be a major player at 175, but he’s going to need to develop his defense to the level of a Canelo if he wants to thrive in that weight class.

“That’s the plan,” said the 25-year-old Melikuziev when asked if he wants a rematch with Rosado.

Bivol needs to be himself

“That’s a very, very good match-up. It’s different styles and it’s going to be a very good fight,” said Bektemir on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol bout on May 7th.

“Of course, Canelo is a pound-for-pound great, but Bivol is a great fighter too and the clash of styles will make it an exciting fight for everyone.

“Just to be himself and work the way he does always,” said Bektemir when asked what Bivol must do to defeat Canelo.

“Everyone tune in on March 19th, it’s going to be a great fight,” said Bektemir on his fight against David Zegarra on the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson card on DAZN.