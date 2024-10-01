Arum Says Anthony Joshua Is “Finished”

Hearn Says AJ Has “Between Maybe One And Three Fights Left”

Which promoter do you listen to here, Bob Arum or Eddie Hearn? Arum recently said, in speaking with Fight Hub TV, that former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua is “finished,” this after the KO defeat AJ suffered at the hands of Daniel Dubois. But Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who concedes the end is close, says he feels Joshua has “between maybe one and three fights left.”

Here’s what Arum had to say:

“You don’t have an off night getting the s**t kicked out of you that way,” Arum said, referring to the Dubois-Joshua fight. “I just think AJ has been through a lot of wars, and I think it’s over for him as well as over for [Deontay] Wilder. Maybe they can fight each other; that’d be good.”

Arum is not the only person who has suggested that Joshua and Wilder could now fight; this is a last-gasp big fight for both former champions. Hearn has even commented on the possibility of this fight happening. But Hearn seems keen on Joshua getting that rematch with Dubois; this is a fight Hearn says AJ wants badly.

“I said to him yesterday, who knows, you’ve got between maybe one and three fights left,” Hearn said of his conversation with Joshua when speaking with Boxing News. “The phone went a bit quiet when I said that to him, but that’s the realization of where we’re at in his career. It will just be the biggest fight possible. I don’t rule out Wilder or [Joe] Joyce, but I think AJ’s going to want the biggest. He’s a fighter. His number one priority is to rematch Daniel Dubois.”

It could be that Joshua does get that immediate rematch with Dubois, but if he loses again, it could prove to be Joshua’s final fight. Arum may well be right, then. But Joshua, if he can somehow put it right and avenge his loss to Dubois, would be right back looking for the big fights. In heavyweight boxing, it often takes just one win, and a guy is right back in the mix.

Joshua has it all to prove right now. Arum is far from the only person suggesting Joshua’s day has been and gone. How many people out there would be willing to pick Joshua over Dubois in a rematch?