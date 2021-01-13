Arum/Hearn Working On Top Rank Vs. Matchroom Fighters Under-Card For Fury vs Joshua

Arum “95 Percent Confident The Fight Happens”

We can take as a good sign the fact that promoters Bob Arum and Eddie Hearn are working on the under-card for the big one – Tyson Fury Vs. Anthony Joshua. Apparently, negotiations have been going well for the all-British heavyweight unification battle, with Arum telling Sky Sports he is “95 percent confident the fight happens.” Hearn is also extremely optimistic.

So to those under-card plans. Arum explained Hearn’s plan when speaking with Sky Sports, revealing how Hearn wants to match Top Rank fighters against Matchroom fighters on the card of the biggest heavyweight fight in many years. And Arum says he sure likes the idea.

“We talked about the under-card and Eddie made a really good suggestion – that we have Matchroom fighters against fighters from our side,” Arum said. “That would be pretty good. It would be interesting.”

Straight away, fans will be coming up with possibilities as far as match-ups go. Hearn’s idea is a good one, as Arum said. And the Top Rank boss is certain the Top Rank fighter will come out on top in the big one, as he also said to Sky Sports.

“I don’t want to make a deadline, but I just can report that everything so far has been going splendidly and we hope to have a signed document within the next couple of weeks,” Arum said. “That might not provide for a site, because we can have a document that the fighters would have signed and then have a mutual agreement clause of the site. We’re all on the same page, as far as I can see. I’m 95 percent confident the fight happens, and I’m 100 percent confident that my guy wins, and wins by knockout.”

But where might Fury score his KO? Hearn says talks with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Singapore, China and America are ongoing.

All being well, this monstrously huge heavyweight fight actually happens here in 2021. With a damn fine under-card to boot. Who wins – Fury or Joshua?



