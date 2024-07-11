Arum Confirms Tank Davis vs. Lomachenko Fight in the Works for November in Las Vegas

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum states the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Vasily Lomachenko lightweight unification fight is in the works for November in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena.

Top Rank Negotiations Underway

Arum says Carl Moretti of Top Rank is negotiating with Luis Decubas to make the Tank vs. Lomachenko fight happen in November in Las Vegas, provided they can hammer out a deal.

It’s a long overdue fight, and it’s essential now while Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) is still fighting at a high level. Tank Davis’s management has dropped the ball by choosing not to make the fight with Lomachenko years earlier, but that’s been their pattern of match-making with him.

They matched him like an oil well that they’d kept at low capacity to ensure that he would keep bringing in the gold for as long as possible instead of putting him at full throttle.

Vegas Fight Confirmed

“My feeling is, reading Egis, that it’s a Gervonta “Tank” Davis fight. It’s a Vegas fight, MGM or T-Mobile. We’d decide a date where there are openings,” said Arum to FightsATW, talking about his meeting with Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas in Beverly Hills to discuss the fight between Loma and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

“Nobody [in the Top Rank brass] has talked to [PBC boss Al] Haymon in over a year,” Arum said. “Carl Moretti and them deal with Luis de Cubas.”

Lomachenko’s Resurgence

Lomachenko is coming off one of his best performances in years, stopping George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round earlier this year on May 12th in Perth, Australia. After emerging from a one-year layoff, Loma looked energized and like his old self.

Lomachenko’s year out of the ring since his questionable defeat against Devin Haney on May 20, 2023, did him great because he looked outstanding. Lomachenko’s father convinced him to come back, and it was the right decision; he was outstanding in that fight.