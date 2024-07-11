Bozy Ennis Confident in Jaron’s Knockout Power Against Avanesyan

IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ trainer & father, Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis, predicts challenger David Avanesyan won’t make it past the fourth round this Saturday, July 13th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Avanesyan’s Aggressive Style

Bozy believes Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 KOs) will come full steam ahead from round one, looking to slug with ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) in their headliner, live on DAZN.

There are a lot of questions from fans about whether Ennis, 27, can hold up under the firepower of Avanesyan because he gets hit a lot in his fights, and he’s facing easily the biggest puncher of his short eight-year pro career on Saturday.

David Avanesyan: “I have many big fights. This again is a good fight, a good chance for me. I give everything,” said Avanesyan during Thursday’s final press conference.

Eddie Hearn: “We know from the first bell that these 13,000, 14,000 fans in the arena will see all action from David Avanesyan.”

Avanesyan: “Exactly.”

Hearn: “I think the whole boxing world understands this is a tougher fight with all due respect to Cody Crowley. This is a guy who has been there before; this is an extremely tough guy; he punches very hard. He likes to come forward.”

Ennis’s Adaptability

Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis: “Yeah, that’s what we want. We want him to come forward. Remember this: We fight inside and outside.”

Carl Grieves: “You’ve seen him come forward in other fights, but not necessarily in this fight.”

Bozy Ennis: “You must be talking to him. You’re not talking to me because there’s one way. What I’m saying is whatever he wants to do, we can do it. We ain’t got to box around and move around, If he wants to fight, we can fight. It’s as simple as that.”

Hearn: “What do you expect him to do?”

Bozy Ennis: “What he’s been doing. He comes straight at you. He’s a good fighter. I can’t take nothing away from you. I’d rather fight him than Cody Crowley because his resume is much stronger than Cody Crowley’s resume.”

Hearn: “When you think about what’s about to happen on Saturday night.”

Bozy Ennis: “What I know is going to happen. It’s not going past four rounds.”

Hearn: “Inside four rounds?”

Bozy Ennis: “It’s not going past four rounds. It might hit five, I don’t know, and then again, it depends on how he feels if he wants to go out there. We have fun when we box. That’s what we do. We have fun what we do. If you don’t have fun doing it, then don’t do it.”