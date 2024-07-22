Artur Beterbiev Displays Power in Early Training Footage for Bivol Fight

Artur Beterbiev has started his training camp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for his October 12th undisputed light heavyweight championship fight against Dmitry Bivol.

In a video workout clip, IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) looked powerful hitting the heavy bag and the mitts today, getting ready for his matching against the unbeaten WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs).

Interestingly, many boxing fans are counting out Beterbiev, seeing this as an easy win for Bivol on October 12th.

It shows the effect of the herd mentality involving casual boxing fans because this match is 50-50, and you argue that Beterbiev should be the favorite.

Bivol hasn’t shown the ability to beat this level of fighter, and you can’t count his recent wins over the novice Malik Zinad, the much smaller Canelo Alvarez, or the shopworn Lyndon Arthur.

Beterbiev, 39, recently suffered a meniscus injury and has been rehabbing it. He looks to be at full strength, and hopefully, there will be no setbacks when he begins sparring.

Fans have been waiting for the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight to take place since 2018, and it’s only now that it’s finally happening.

It’s unclear which of the two is at fault for the delay. It could be a situation involving the networks and promoters holding it back. His Excellenacy Turki Alalshikh is the one that initiated this fight, and thanks to him, it’s finally happening.

Beterbiev has looked outstanding in recent fights, keeping his perfect knockout record intact with stoppages against Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, Joe Smith, Marcus Browne, and Adam Deines.

Bivol is expected to use his boxing skills to try and win a decision in this fight because he can’t afford to slug with Beterbiev due to their difference in power. What we’re likely to see is Bivol fighting with his usual in-and-out style, looking to throw combinations and dashing away.