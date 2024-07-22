WBC Order Return Fight Between Robson Conceicao And O’Shaquie Foster After “Robbery”

Mauricio Sulaiman and his people have spoken: the WBC have officially ordered a return fight between 126 pounders, O’Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao (the winner’s name customarily goes first, but not here, as Foster was, as almost all fans, experts, fellow fighters agree, robbed of a deserved decision win over Conceicao when they fought earlier this month).

The decision Conceicao was handed at the conclusion of 12 rounds that appeared, by and large to have been controlled by defending WBC super-feather champ Foster, was met with much outrage, with some folks going as far as to say this was one of the worst decisions in recent memory. As is always the case in this at times crazy sport of ours, there were some people who said there was no robbery. Anyway, the rematch will happen, unless Conceicao bails out and is stripped of the belt so many people feel he is darn lucky to be wearing right now.

“The WBC Board of Governors has ruled to order a direct rematch between WBC super-featherweight champion Robson Conceicao and former champion O’Shaquie Foster,” Sulaiman wrote and posted on social media.

This seems absolutely fair, with no debate at all. There is no confirmed or planned date for the rematch, or a location, but at least the return fight has been put into motion as far as it having been ordered. Foster was truly shocked, later devastated, by the split decision that went against him in Newark, New Jersey on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s most recent clinic. Now, with the rematch, there will be another opportunity for justice to be done.

30 year old Foster of Texas, now 22-3(12) was making the third defence of the belt on July 6th, while challenger Conceicao of Brazil, 19-2-1(9) was making his fourth assault on a world title, with the 35 year old getting lucky on this occasion.

Can Foster get his revenge, or will Conceicao end up sending Foster home a very unhappy man once again? It goes without saying how we had better see three different judges from the first fight assigned to score the rematch.

