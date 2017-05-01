Anthony Joshua – who will be next? Wilder, Pulev, Fury or Wladimir (rematch) ?

Anthony Joshua’s epic eleventh round victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium has catapulted the unified heavyweight champion of the world into the sporting stratosphere. Joshua, who was already a household name in Europe, is now one of the biggest stars in the sport and has already had all of the top heavyweights angling for a fight against the new money man in the division.





But who will it be next for AJ? Bookmakers William Hill, sponsors of Anthony Joshua’s fights, have opened up a market on who the unified champion will fight next. They make a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko the 2/1 favourite, WBC Champ Deontay Wilder and Kubrat Pulev are both 3/1, while Tyson Fury, who was called out by AJ on Saturday night, is a 20/1 chance.

So, if any of these fights happen then who would win? Well Joshua is a short-priced favourite to beat all of the them. He’s 1/6 to beat Deontay Wilder, 1/6 to beat Tyson Fury, 1/8 to Wladimir in a rematch, 1/12 to beat David Haye and 1/20 to beat Joseph Parker.

William Hill have also installed AJ as the red-hot 1/4 favourite to pick up the 2017 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“AJ’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko has seen a changing of the guard and he now looks set to dominate the heavyweight division for years to come, said William Hill spokesman Tony Kenny

“The odds at this moment suggest his next fight will be against Wilder, Pulev or a rematch against Klitschko – and he will be an overwhelming favourite to beat any of them.”

LATEST AJ BETTING ODDS

Anthony Joshua – who be his next (20th) fight be against? (William Hill Odds) 2/1 Wladimir Klitschko Rematch, 3/1 Deontay Wilder, 3/1 Kubrat Pulev, 5/1 Joseph Parker, 8/1 Luis Ortiz, 10/1 Bermane Stiverne, 10/1 Dereck Chisora, 10/1 Dillian Whyte, 10/1 Hughie Fury, 10/1 Tyson Fury, 20/1 Shannon Briggs, 20/1 Tony Bellew, 25/1 David Haye – Others on request

Who will win these fights? (William Hill Odds)

1/8 Anthony Joshua, 9/2 Wladimir Klitschko, 25/1 Draw

1/6 Anthony Joshua, 7/2 Deontay Wilder, 25/1 Draw

1/20 Anthony Joshua, 8/1 Joseph Parker Parker, Draw

1/6 Anthony Joshua, 7/2 Tyson Fury, 25/1 Draw

1/33 Anthony Joshua, 10/1 Hughie Fury, 25/1 Draw

1/12 Anthony Joshua, 6/1 David Haye, 25/1 Draw

1/16 Anthony Joshua, 7/1 Tony Bellew, 25/1 Draw

BBC Sports Personality of the year 2017: (William Hill odds): 1/4 Anthony Joshua, 10/1 Andy Murray, 10/1 Johanna Konta, 12/1 Ben Ainslie, 16/1 Laura Muir, 18/1 Lewis Hamilton, 25/1 Chris Froome, 25/1 Katerina Johnson-Thompson, 25/1 Mo Farah…others on request