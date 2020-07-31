Angelo Leo vs. Tramaine Williams – Official Showtime Weights

Abner Mares Joins The Network’s “Hall of Fame” Announce Team; Live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME

Vacant WBO Junior Featherweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Angelo Leo – 121 lbs.

Tramaine Williams – 121½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (Union, N.J.); Judges: Don Ackerman (West Oneida, N.Y.), Glenn Feldman (Avon, Conn.), Don Trella (Noank, Conn.)

WBA Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Ra’eese Aleem – 121¼ lbs.

Marcus Bates – 121¼ lbs.

Referee: Gary Rosato (Hazel Township, Pa.); Judges: Steve Weisfeld (River Vale, N.J.), Tom Schreck (Albany, N.Y.), Glenn Feldman (Avon, Conn.)

Light Heavyweights – 10 Rounds

Joe George – 174¼ lbs.

Marcos Escudero – 173½ lbs.

Referee: Dan Schavoine (Wethersfield, Conn.); Judges: Tom Carusone (Hebron, Conn.), Don Trella (Noank, Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (River Vale, N.J.)

ABNER MARES TO JOIN SATURDAY’S ANNOUNCE TEAM

Four-time world champion and Olympian Abner Mares will join this Saturday’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® announce team. Mares will work alongside the most experience and decorated boxing team in television including host Brian Custer, play-by-play announcer Mauro Ranallo and four International Boxing Hall of Famers Al Bernstein (analyst), Jimmy Lennon, Jr. (in ring), Steve Farhood (scoring), and Jim Gray (ringside reporter).

The executive producer of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING is four-time Emmy award winner David Dinkins, Jr. The director is Bob Dunphy, son of legendary Hall of Famer Don Dunphy. The pair has been guiding this flagship sports series since its inception in 1986. In addition, Raúl Marquez and Alejandro Luna serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).

Bilingual and personable, the 34-year-old Mares will provide expert analysis gathered from a future Hall of Famer career that continues after 16 years and has included 11 world title fights (7-3-1). In 2010, Mares established himself as an elite-level fighter with six consecutive wins against world champions over the next two and a half years. He won the IBF bantamweight world title in 2011 and made one successful defense before moving up in weight and winning the WBC super bantamweight (122 pounds) world title in 2012.

“As a fighter, I’ve had memorable fights on SHOWTIME, including earning my fourth world title belt against Jesus Cuellar,” said Mares. “It’s an honor to call the action for fans from the other side of the ring. As an active fighter, I’m looking forward to being part of the return of world championship boxing as a member of the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING team, especially calling the two important 122-pound fights, a division I know a lot about.”

* * *

Saturday’s fights are presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by TGB and Mayweather Promotions in association with Kings Promotions. The main event is promoted in association with New World Sports and Warriors Boxing.