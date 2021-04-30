Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Chris Arreola – official weights

Former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr weighed in 27 lbs lighter than his previous fight in weighing in at a svelte 256 lbs on Friday for his FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View bout against former two-time world title challenger Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Park, in Carson, California.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions PPV & FOX)

Ruiz is the favorite to win, but you can’t count the taller and lighter Arreola, who is coming to pull off the upset to rejuvenate his career.

Arreola, 40, weighed in at a career-low at 228.6 pounds as his B-side opponent for Ruiz.

It’s interesting how these two normally hefty heavyweights were both able to lose a lot of weight to come in looking good. Arreola took this camp seriously, as he knows what the pay-off can be if he wins.

There would be a potential world title shot or a big money fight against former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Although Arreola is 40, he looks 10 years younger than his chronological age, looking more like a 30-year-old.

Ruiz (33-2, 22 KOs) is fighting for the first time since his disappointing loss to Anthony Joshua in 2019. Andy has spent the last 16 months slowly taking off the weight that he packed on since his first fight with Joshua in June 2019.

The California native Ruiz sees this as a new beginning with his new trainer Eddy Reynoso at the Canelo Alvarez gym in San Diago, California.

“I’m not where I want to be, but God willing, we’re going to get those belts back,” said Andy Ruiz Jr to Fighthype after weighing in on Friday. “We’re going to get those belts back for Mexico and the United States.

“It’s the hard work and dedication,” said Ruiz when asked how he was able to trim down from 283 to 256. “Ever since I went over to Eddy [Reynoso] and Canelo, it’s been all about being disciplined. Not just inside of the ring, but outside of the ring, and that’s why we had to make a change. I could have dropped even more, but I felt really strong at 256. I feel amazing.

“I do agree because I’m more fast, more explosive, move around more, bob & weave, counterpunch,” Ruiz continued. “Before, I had this big gut, I couldn’t move around, and I couldn’t really throw my punches right. At this weight, I’ve been doing everything right, everything correct.

“So I’m really excited to see how I feel inside the ring on May 1st. Everyone talks about predictions. I don’t predict any of my fights. The only thing I ask God for is the victory, and that’s exactly what we’re going to be doing on May 1st,” said Ruiz Jr.

In other weights on Saturday’s card: