Andy Cruz Responds to Keyshawn Davis: “Show Me The Contract”

2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz posted on social media, reacting to Keyshawn Davis saying that his team had contacted him about a fight and there was no interest. Cruz called out Keyshawn today, saying, “My son, knock knock. Send me the contract.”

The highly ranked lightweight contender Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs), who holds a 4-0 record against Keyshawn from their amateur days, told him to send a copy of the contract that supposedly had been sent to him.

The Matchroom-promoted Cruz wants to see the imaginary contract that Keyshawn speaks of because he wouldn’t turn down a fight against him. It’s unclear why Keyshawn would say that Cruz had no interest in fighting him when he’d soundly beaten him four times in the amateurs.

Cruz dominated Keyshawn in the 2020 Olympics finals, defeating him by a 4-1 score and making it easy in the process. Interestingly, Top Rank signed Keyshawn to a contract rather than Cruz and has matched him carefully in a Berlanga-esque manner to ensure he doesn’t get beaten.

Last Friday, a big deal was made out of Keyshawn beating Gustavo Lemos by a third-round knockout in Norfolk, Virginia. Lemos, who was coming off a loss to Richardson Hitchins, didn’t resemble a world-class fighter. It was obvious why he’d been hand-picked by Keyshawn because he was an easy mark,

Andy Cruz Tells Keyshawn to Send the Contract

“4-0 in the pros. 4-0 vs. My son [Keyshawn Davis]. Knock Knock. Yo, son, send me the copy of the contract. You’re saying you sent a contract to my team. Send the photo. We all want to see it,” said Andy Cruz on Instagram, reacting to Keyshawn Davis saying that he doubts Cruz would sign a contract if he sent it to him.

Keyshawn doesn’t have an opponent yet for his next fight, so this would be a good opportunity to avenge one of his four losses to Cruz. However, Keyshawn says he expects to challenge WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk in his next fight in early 2025.

“If I send him a contract, is he going to sign it? I don’t know,” said Keyshawn Davis to Manouk Akopyan’s YouTube channel last week, talking about Andy Cruz. “That man ain’t trying to fight me,” said Davis during a self-recorded video. “I will knock him out. He’s just not ready.”

Keyshawn has been spending a lot of time calling out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, hounding him to give him a title shot, and saying he’ll beat him.

Tank Davis’ coach, Kenny Ellis, reacted to the desperate pleas from Keyshawn by saying on Instagram, “He’s trying to steer everybody away from talking about him fighting Andy Cruz because he knows Andy Cruz will blow his shot at Gervonta Davis, just like he blew his shot at the Olympic gold.”