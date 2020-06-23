Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco Official ESPN Weigh In Results

Don’t miss Moloney vs. Franco – TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes from the MGM Grand Conference Center – Grand Ballroom (Las Vegas)

• Andrew Moloney 114.6 lbs 🇦🇺vs. Joshua Franco 115 lbs 🇺🇸

(WBA Super Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

• Christopher Diaz 124.9 lbs 🇵🇷 vs. Jason Sanchez 126 lbs 🇺🇸

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

• Joseph Adorno 136 lbs 🇵🇷 vs. Alexis del Bosque 134.2 lbs 🇺🇸

(Lightweight — 8 Rounds)

• Rolando Vargas 137 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Miguel Contreras 137.4 lbs 🇺🇸

(Junior Welterweight — 6 Rounds)

• Helaman Olguin 290 lbs 🇺🇸 vs. Adam Stewart 232.1 lbs 🇺🇸

(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

From Down Under to “The Bubble,” Australia’s Moloney twins — Andrew and Jason — are set for their Las Vegas debuts

Andrew Moloney will make the first defense of his WBA super-flyweight world title Tuesday, June 23 from the MGM Grand Conference Center—Grand Ballroom against Joshua Franco (ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m. ET). Moloney-Franco will be the first men’s boxing world title bout since February 29.

“It’s very exciting times as Australia’s only world champion, Andrew Moloney, will defend his title against a tough warrior in Joshua Franco,” said Tony Tolj, who manages the Moloney brothers. “Jason has trained hard and is ready for world championship opportunities. Both are in tough fights that the fans are going to love. We want to fight the best. It’s a great honor to headline back-to-back shows, especially at MGM Grand.”

June 23

MGM Grand Conference Center – Grand Ballroom

Main Event

Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs)

12 Rounds, Moloney’s WBA Super Flyweight World Title

Andrew Moloney has won four consecutive bouts by knockout, including an eighth-round stoppage over Miguel Gonzalez on Gonzalez’s home turf in Chile. He captured the WBA interim world title last November, stopping Elton Dharry on cuts following eight one-sided rounds. The WBA elevated Moloney to full champion in March, and he will defend his strap against Franco, a San Antonio native who is best known for his action-packed trilogy against Oscar Negrete. Franco, who has gone five bouts since his lone professional defeat, went 1-0-2 versus Negrete.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be headlining at the MGM Grand for my first world title defense,” Andrew Moloney said. “Thank you to Top Rank and my team for giving me this amazing opportunity. Franco is a great fighter, but I believe I am faster, more powerful, and too hungry to let anyone take this belt away from me.” Said Franco: “I have been waiting all my life to fight for a world title. I know that all my hard work will pay off when I step into the ring and become a world champion. These are tough times for the world, so I’m grateful to have this opportunity when the world has come to a halt. I will do my best to entertain the fans during this time and make my training team, promoter, and everyone in San Antonio proud. This June 23, class will be in session, and everyone’s invited to watch on ESPN.”

Co-Feature

Christopher Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. Jason Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs)

10 Rounds, Featherweight

In a clash of former world title challengers, the winner will re-enter the world title picture. Diaz is 2-1 since a decision loss to Masayuki Ito for the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title. Following the Ito loss, Diaz moved down in weight to compete as a featherweight. Sanchez gave a valiant effort in a June 2019 decision loss to then-WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez. The Albuquerque native rebounded with a knockout win over Adeilson Dos Santos last October.

“I know that winning this next fight opens the door to a world title shot, and I have worked hard to make it happen and finally achieve my dream of becoming a world champion,” Diaz said. “Jason Sanchez is a world-level opponent. His only defeat is against Oscar Valdez — and he is a seasoned Mexican warrior — but I am coming prepared for everything Sanchez will bring to the ring.”

Undercard

Joseph Adorno (14-0-1, 12 KOs), who is coming off an eight-round draw in January, will look to get back to his winning ways against Alexis del Bosque (17-5, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In a junior welterweight battle set for six rounds, Miguel Contreras (10-0, 6 KOs), from Bakersfield, California, will fight 20-year-old knockout artist Rolando Vargas (5-0, 5 KOs).

Helaman Olguin (7-3, 3 KOs), winner of five straight, will take on Adam Stewart (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.