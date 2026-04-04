Eridson Garcia has a 1st round stoppage loss to Jordan White. His best wins are probably William Foster and Taiga Imanaga by split decision. Eridson is a capable counter-puncher, especially with his left hand. The southpaw Garcia has faster hands and good footwork. He’s a bit more versatile, but the key will be Garcia’s footwork. Staying on the move by circling and pivoting, all the while setting traps to counter, will be important to Eridson’s game plan. How much can we take from Garcia being stopped in the first round? Getting caught cold early is somewhat common and doesn’t always equate to being chinny.

Andreas Cortes presumably will be the aggressor, looking to cut off the ring and break down Garcia. Getting to the inside using a jab, which Cortes should deploy more often. Also, body punching will be needed to slow down the always-moving Eridson. Cortes will need to tighten up his punches as he has a tendency to get a little wild and inaccurate while power punching. All in all, we should be in for a competitive battle on Sunday night.

As previously mentioned, the betting odds are razor close. Cortes was a slight favorite but is now hovering around 116 to +128. Garcia is slated around –116 to –175. Money line is the way to go on either boxer. This boxing podcaster placed a bet on Cortes at +113.

My Official Prediction is Andreas Cortes by decision

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000758964486

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio