Amir Khan: “When I Wanted The Fight I Didn’t Get It, Now [Pacquiao] Wants To Have A Chat About The Fight!”

Amir Khan is one of the many big names from boxing who is currently out in Saudi Arabia for the big Tyson Fury Vs. Francis Ngannou showdown (mismatch, freak show, curiosity fight, potentially entertaining show, call it what you will), and the former 140 pound champ, who “retired” after his February 2022 stoppage loss to Kell Brook, is talking about a possible fight between he and Manny Pacquiao taking place.

Speaking with IFL TV, 36 year old Khan said Pacquiao has contacted him and that he “wants to see me over here and he wants to have a chat with me….he goes, ‘let’s make a fight happen.’”

Khan, who for years wanted to land himself a big fight with Pacquiao and/or Floyd Mayweather, says if he did fight Pacquiao now, it would have to be a “real fight.” Khan says he is not interested in an exhibition bout with Pac Man.

“Now, I’m retired, but when I wanted the [Pacquiao] fight I didn’t get it, but now he wants to have a chat about the fight,” Khan said. “If it is, it has to be a real fight. I mean, I can’t say too much…..a lot’s happened though, like meetings have taken place…There is a possibility, yeah.”

It does seem as though Pacquiao, who turns 45 in December, cannot stay retired. There has been the odd exhibition from Manny since he walked away, we felt for good, after his August 2021 decision defeat at the hands of Yordenis Ugas, there has been talk of a possible fight with Conor Benn, there has even been some talk of a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather – and now we have this. Will Pac Man and Khan get it on some time next year? Would you watch (and pay to watch) if the two former stable-mates did fight?

Back when both men were in their prime or close to it, most fans felt Pacquiao’s crunching punching power would do away with Khan, and in pretty short order, if the two fought. Do fans feel the same way today?