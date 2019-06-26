Amir Khan vs. Neeraj Goyat Off As Goyat Suffers “Severe Injuries” In Car Crash

It has been reported just minutes ago how Amir Khan’s big (big money for sure) fight in Saudi Arabia set for July 12th is now off. At least Khan will not fight the man he was supposed to face. Khan’s scheduled opponent, Neeraj Goyat has been badly injured in a serious car crash and he has been hospitalized with “severe injuries” according to various reports.





Goyat was heading home after a training session when the smash occurred. Details are quite sketchy at the present time. Organizers of the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are now looking to find a suitable replacement foe for Khan.

“We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega fight with Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery,” a statement from Bill Dosanjh, promoter for the Super Boxing League reads. “We are in the process of looking for Neeraj’s replacement. Please bear with us til we announce the new opponent of Amir Khan.”

The show is also scheduled to feature British heavyweight Hughie Fury in action against former WBC champ Samuel Peter.





Khan spoke earlier this week of his desire to defeat Goyat, look good doing so, and then sign off on his long career with a genuinely massive fight with Manny Pacquiao. Reports say Khan and his former spar-mate have a “verbal agreement” to fight in Saudi Arabia on November 9th.

How the news of Goyat being pulled from the July 12 fight will affect Khan and his plans is unknown. The Khan-Goyat fight was big news in that part of the world, with the money men guaranteeing Khan a massive £7 million payday (a purse Khan said he would have been foolish to have passed up). It remains to be seen if Khan will still be paid such a handsome sum for the late replacement fight he will now take.