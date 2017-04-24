Amir Khan tells Keith Thurman to “forget Porter,” calls out the WBC/WBA welterweight champ for this year

Amir Khan has been pretty quiet as of late, ring activity-wise. But the former 140 pound ruler has had plenty to say, both on social media and on video. Khan has not boxed since he was brutally taken out by the bigger Canelo Alvarez last May, but this has not stopped him from calling out everyone from Manny Pacquiao to Danny Garcia.

Khan, who has undergone surgery on his right hand and has said a number of times how he cannot wait to “get in there and test it out,” is currently in training for his return. There is talk of a tune-up fight next, but Khan has always aimed high, looking for the biggest and best possible fights. The latest big name fight “King Khan” has called for is one with reigning and undefeated WBC/WBA 147 pound champion Keith Thurman.





Khan watched Saturday night’s action fight between Shawn Porter and Andre Berto, but the fact that Porter earned a rematch with “One Time” didn’t stop Khan from calling out Thurman.

“Forget Porter, get your gloves on @keithfthurmanjr I want you end of this year. More money & bigger fight. #ponytail,” Khan wrote on twitter.

There are a number of things to bring up regarding this tweet. One: is Thurman-Khan really a bigger fight than Thurman-Porter II? Most fans would likely say no way. Two: what exactly has Khan done to earn a shot at two-belt ruler Thurman? Absolutely zero, that’s what.

No, you can’t blame Khan for looking for the big fights, but he must do what Porter did on Saturday night, and earn himself his big chance. Why would Thurman even look at taking a fight with Khan right now? What would a win over the Brit, who is so badly in need of a meaningful win, do for Thurman?

Khan has to be realistic and get that tune-up done first, then beat a top-10 guy and then, maybe, he can get in the ring with an elite welterweight. As we are already almost into the month of May, has Khan got this plan in mind though?

Thurman-Porter II is the welterweight fight everyone is talking about right now; the rematch of last year’s truly great battle being nothing Thurman should “forget.”