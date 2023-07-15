Boxing Tonight: Baumgardner vs. Linardatou – Live Results

Undisputed 130-lb female champion Alycia Baumgardner has been stewing for the last five years over her loss to Christina Linardatou in 2018, and tonight she’ll get the chance to avenge it when they meet in the main event of a 10-round contest at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. DAZN will be showing the card live beginning at 8 pm ET.

Lightweight prospect Andy Cruz meets Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KO) in a 10 round chief support bout.

Cruz, 28, is the 2020 Olympic gold medalist that Eddie Hearn recently signed to his Matchroom stable. We’ll find out if Hearn made the right decision by signing the pure boxer. If Cruz looks good, expect him to be headlining cards soon.

Full card

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou

Andy Cruz vs. Juan Carlos Burgos

Jermaine Franklin vs. Isaac Munoz

Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs. Carlos Mujica

Jermarco Holloway vs. Angelo Snow

Cameran Pankey vs. Misael Reyes

Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KO) will face Isaac Munoz (17-0-1, 14 KO) in a ten round contest. This is a confidence booster for Franklin, who lost his last two fights against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

Most would agree that Franklin was given the business against the popular British fighter Whyte, who clearly beat but was on the receiving end of an old-fashioned hometown decision last November in London, England.

Baumgardner vows to punish Linardatou

“I remember when I was in the ring that night, and her hand was raised. and I’m like, ‘Damn, I got my first loss,’ but I’m like, ‘But I’m not done.’ I instantly knew. I’m like, ‘Okay, I got a loss. Who cares?'” said Baumgardner to Matchroom Boxing, reflecting on her eight round split decision defeat against Linardatou in 2018.

“It was needed for growth, and growth is important. I want people to really recognize what growth looks like. It’s ugly, and it hurts, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and there’s success there as well.

“It tells a story. I wanted to show people that a loss wasn’t a bad thing. I got to see at that given time what it would have looked like if I would have won because I saw her career.

“She became a world champion after that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that that could have been me,’ but everything comes back full circle, and I’m happy everything played the way it was supposed to play.

“Now I’m back in position as the undisputed champion fighting her in my backyard. Listen, I keep thinking about how this fight is going to play out in my head over and over, and it will be spectacular.

“It’s going to give me that like, but this is what I’ve been waiting for, and I’m going to punish her that’s. That’s how I feel. I want to punish her. I want her to know that she’s in there with somebody who isn’t the same fighter as I was five years ago, and I chose you.

“I could have chosen everyone, anybody else, for my homecoming fight, but I chose you, and this is the right girl for the job. She’s a hungry fighter, as she should be. She’s fought some great fighters. She’s fought Katie [Taylor].

“She’s already pumped that she beat me before, so that’s what’s driving her daily. I love that for her because she has no idea. In the first fight, she came up to me after [the fight] and said, ‘Wow, you’re the hardest fighter I ever fought.

“If you thought I hit hard then, just wait until you get this work now. I’m a 130-fighter. I’m like in there with a dog, and I’m going to punish you,” said Baumgardner, still bitter about the loss to Linardatou.