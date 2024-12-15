All Eyes on Saudi Arabia: Usyk vs. Fury Rematch This Weekend

Tyson Fury is still in denial about his earlier loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their fight last May and believes he should won the fight if not for the “opinionated” judges. He says he’s watched the fight 1000 times and feels he won. Fury states that if not for the ninth round, he would gotten the victory.

A Changed Fighter

Fury, 36, will get a second chance against Usyk on DAZN PPV this Saturday, December 21st, in their rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If he loses another decision, he will look silly and deluded if he continues to deny that he lost.

Most would agree that Fury is not the fighter he once was and has only been able to stay on top due to his soft matchmaking and controversial decision against Francis Ngannou.

He clearly lost that fight and should be coming into Saturday’s rematch with a 0-2 record in his last two contests. It’s not the money that has affected Fury, but rather age, and he was never as good as easily decided fans thought.

Usyk is the favorite going into the rematch, for good reason. He dominated Fury and clearly would have knocked him out last time.

Denial & Delusion

Unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) looked like he did more than enough to win, even without the strange ninth round in which the referee saved Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) from being knocked out in their fight on May 18th.

“I didn’t feel like I lost the fight. I know I didn’t get the decision, but it’s just opinionated bull s***, really,” said Tyson Fury to Chris Mannix’s channel, still in denial about his loss to Oleksandr Usyk from their first fight on May 18th. “I didn’t feel any different. I got my money. I went back home. Yeah,” said Fury when asked if he felt he had done enough to win after rewatching the fight 1000 times. “I think that was the telling factor for some of the judges, the ninth round. “Other than that, if I hadn’t gotten a 10-8 in round nine, I would have won the fight. No,” said Fury when asked if Usyk surprised him. “The only thing that surprised me was he was more cheesy to land on than I thought he would be.”

It would help Fury if he admitted that he lost to Usyk and Ngannou. At least, he would have a better gauge of where he’s at going into Saturday’s fight. When you have someone who is deluded about their abilities, they march into situations that they’re not ready for. Fury is not ready for this rematch, and he’s going to lose unless, of course, we make a controversial decision like the Ngannou fight.

At this stage of Fury’s career, he would lose to many of the top 15 heavyweights. He’s not capable of beating any of the top fighters now, nor would he ever.

These fighters would beat Fury:

Anthony Joshua

Martin Bakole

Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois

Zhilei Zhang

Jared Anderson

Filip Hrgovic

Bakhodir Jalalov

Moses Itauma

Fabio Wardley

Agit Kabayel

Lenier Pero

Lawrence Okolie

Jai Opetaia

“I’m a different breed to these men [Sunny Edwards and Danny Garcia]. 36 is a whippersnapper to me,” said Fury. “I’m just a young boy at that age. I don’t have to worry about paying bills. So, I only have to focus on training all the time and being an animal all the time. I live and breathe boxing. That’s it,” said the chunky-looking Fury, who looks like he’s put on a lot of fat from eating calorie-rich foods.

“Boxing has been very good to me. It’s given me an unbelievable lifestyle and unbelievable amounts of money. I find it easier being in silk pajamas. Living in a mansion, driving a Rolls Royce, wearing silk pajamas. I find it easier to be motivated,” said Fury.