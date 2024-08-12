Alalshikh And De La Hoya To Co-Promote Doubleheader Featuring Crawford – Ortiz And Stevenson – Zepeda?

It could be that Turki Alalshikh and Oscar De La Hoya join forces to put on a big card that is co-headlined by Terence Crawford Vs. Vergil Ortiz and Shakur Stevenson Vs. William Zepeda. The two men spoke at Saturday’s Ortiz-Serhii Bohachuk thriller, and De La Hoya and Alalshikh seemed to have come to at least a verbal agreement.

“We want to make the big fights,” De La Hoya said. “If Vergil wins, we make Crawford next.”

“Yes, I will give Crawford a big offer to do this and let’s see,” Turki said in response. “And not only this. We want to see Shakur and Zepeda [fight].”

“Let’s do it,” De La Hoya countered.

So, could this massive doubleheader go down, either late this year or some time next year? No venue has been spoken of yet but Alalshikh is keen to stage further fight cards in the US. Crawford wants a big fight now that a Canelo fight is off the table, while Stevenson and Zepeda both crave a huge fight opportunity. And, not to be greedy, but there would also likely be additional fights on this card if it actually happened.

Ortiz is a brilliant young fighter, but some fans, indeed quite a lot, want to see Ortiz give Bohachuki a rematch, so close and so great was Saturday’s rumble. But money talks, and it could prove to be Crawford next. As for Stevenson Vs. Zepeda, this is a genuine boxer versus puncher match up, and we’d all love to see it.

De La Hoya and Alalshikh working together? Let’s see.

As of right now, both Crawford and Stevenson are free agents, while Ortiz and Zepeda are both Golden Boy fighters.