McCumby Aims for Knockout Against Plant on September 14th

Trevor McCumby says he’s coming to knock out former IBF super middleweight champion Callen Plant next month in their twelve-round battle for the WBA interim 168-lb title on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McCumby’s Hunger for Success

McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) hasn’t made millions in the sport like Plant (22-2, 13 KOs), and he’s not sitting inactive due to the huge bankroll he’s made from fighting Canelo Alvarez like he has. He wants to beat #7 WBA Plant and then use the victory as a potential springboard for a title shot against WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Plant vs. McCumby is fighting on the undercard of Canelo’s title defense against Edgar Berlanga on DAZN and PBC on Prime Video PPV.

The 10-year pro McCumby has been under the radar of most fans. He’s finally getting a big step up against Plant, and he’ll have the opportunity to put his name into the mix for life-changing money fighting Canelo.

“I was pretty bummed out when I got cut, and now it’s all unfolded, and now we’re on the Canelo card. It will be great for boxing. I think the fans are going to really love how deep this card runs, and it’s going to be a fun night of boxing,” said Trevor McCumby to Pro Boxing Fans about being added to the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga card on September 14th, fighting Caleb Plant.

“Everyone tune in. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m coming for Caleb’s heart. I’m really hungry. I want to feed my family and honor God. That’s what I’m going to do on September 14th. I can’t really comment on what he’s [Plant] doing or what he’s saying. I’m not really paying attention to him,” said McCumby when asked if he has doubts about whether Caleb Plant is still hungry at this point in his career.

“I’m hyper-focused on getting the job done. I’m training very hard, and I’m telling you, I’m coming on September 14th. I don’t know his focus. It seems he loves the sport and wants to redeem himself. I’m training for the best Caleb Plant there is,” said McCumby.

Plant’s State of Readiness in Question

Plant has been taking it easy for the last 17 months, resting up since his loss to David Benavidez in March 2023. It’s difficult to say what Plant’s state of readiness is after that long layoff. Given that time out of the ring, it can’t be high.

“We’re going to have to see. That’s our goal. We’re coming in hot. I’m going to test him and his heart. I’m sure he wants to do the same with me. I think a lot of people are sleeping on this fight. It’s going to be a great fight,” said McCumby when asked if he’s gunning for a knockout of Plant.

If McCumby does knockout Plant, it will be a big shock to the boxing world because many people expect the former IBF champion to win this fight. Most fans have never heard of or seen the 31-year-old McCumby, so they expect him to win or be competitive.