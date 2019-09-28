After Quick Destruction Job On Ebeneezer Tetteh, Daniel Dubois Is In Need Of Tougher Tests

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois remained well on course to win “all the belts” last night as he smashed right through a previously unbeaten Ebeneezer Tetteh to take the vacant Commonwealth belt. The fight lasted exactly half a round, Tetteh being belted to the mat twice and being rescued by the third man in the ring at the 1:30 mark.





Dubois, still only 22 years of age, improved to 13-0(12). Tetteh, the older man by nine years at age 31, falls to 19-1(16).

As powerful and impressive as Dubois may have looked, Tetteh gave him a very poor challenge last night in London. Having talked a great fight – “Dubois is a scared little boy,” or words to that effect coming from the man from Accra, Ghana – Tetteh was expected to let his hands go and give it a real go. He did not do so.

Dubois now needs bigger, tougher tests. But who, in realistic match-ups at this stage of the Londoner’s career, can give him a test? Last time out, Dubois walked right through Nathan Gorman in a fight that some had down as a pretty much 50/50 affair. On the British scene, fellow unbeaten Joe Joyce is a natural foe for Dubois, but “The Juggernaut” seems headed down another path: perhaps into a fight with former WBO cruiserweight champ Marco Huck in a fight for the vacant European heavyweight title.





But Dubois will stay busy, fighting again before the end of the year, promoter Frank Warren has said. Warren also spoke of how Dereck Chisora and David Price were offered the fight with Dubois yet turned it down (Chisora to fight Joseph Parker next, Price’s next move unclear as of right now).

Dubois is, for many people, the most exiting and impressive unbeaten young heavyweight on the planet right now. Last night’s show of force did nothing to change this opinion. Dubois, in his now two-and-a-half year pro career, has picked up the English heavyweight title, the WBO European title, the British title and now the Commonwealth title.

2020 promises to be a massive year for “Dynamite.”