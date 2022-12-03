Adrien Broner talks February 18th return with BLK Prime

Adrien Broner says he plans on changing the minds of the fans in his February 18th return to the ring on BLK Prime in his first fight of a three-fight, eight-figure deal.

The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be coming off a two-year layoff when he fights next February, and he wants to show his fans that he can improve on the flaws that he’s shown over the last nine years since his loss to Marcos Maidana in 2013.

Broner, 33, has been criticized for not letting his hands go, and that’s something he’s going to change immediately in his first fight with BLK Prime.

With the big money that Broner is being paid, he’s likely to be matched against a good opponent in his first fight back from a 24-month layoff.

Broner says he wants to relieve Regis Prograis of his newly won WBC light welterweight title after he takes care of business on February 18th. AB says he knows he can beat Prograis (28-1 24 KOs).

“Everything I’ve been promised, I’ve got, and I don’t have any issues,” said Adrien Broner to Blue Blood Sports TV. “The finishing touches of my career. Leaving the sport on top,” said AB about what it means signing a three-fight deal with BLK Prime.

“February is going to be crazy. Not only a big day for me but a big day for boxing. To get one of the most decorated and the most extravagant fighters in the game,” Broner said about his return to action in February in his first fight with BLK Prime.

“I’m just different. Everybody knows that. Once I’m in shape and focused, the sky is the limit. Support me, and I’ll fight for y’all. I’m nothing without my fans.

“I needed a layoff. I think I’ve had more than enough time. I’m back. Now that I’m back and training, I’m looking forward to my fight in February and feeling good.

“February 18th is just the beginning,” said Broner about his first fight with BLK Prime. “Of course, I’d love to be undisputed, but I definitely want to become champion again for sure.

“2023, we’re going to see what’s up with Regis. He already know. I’m coming to get that belt,” said Broner about his intention to beat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis in 2023.

“He did what he had to do to get the victory. I watched the fight [between Prograis and Jose Zepeda]. I’m proud of him, but he can’t beat me. That’s just the way I feel. I’m going to take care of my business on February 18th, and then I’m coming to take that belt.

“If I fought everybody that said that, then I think nobody would say that,” Broner said about the belief he has failed to let his hands go enough in his fights since his loss to Marcos Maidana.

“On February 18th, I’m going to put on a very good show and hopefully change some minds of the fans that feel a certain way about AB,” said Broner.