Adrien Broner picks Gervonta Davis over Ryan Garcia, expects it to be competitive

Adrien Broner is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia on Saturday night in a fight that is more competitive than most people think it’ll be on Showtime PPV.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Broner feels that the former three-division world champion should have “no problems” beating Ryan as long as he’s “100%” right for the fight. With Tank’s habit of starting slow and getting hit early on, he might get knocked out if he lets Ryan connect with his powerful check left hook.

The more experienced Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) is the favorite with the oddsmakers, as he’s the more battle-tested of the two, making him the smart pick over Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs).

Broner: Tank won’t have “no problem with Ryan”

“I’m pretty sure y’all know which side I’m on. Of course, I’m with Tank, but I think it’s going to be a bigger fight than what people think in the ring. I know it’s going to be a big fight for the fans,” said Adrien Broner to Fight Hub TV in his pick for Saturday’s Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight on Showtime PPV.

“In the ring, it’s going to be a more competitive fight than people think, but I think Tank’s skills are just above these guys. Plus, he’s got that showstopper.

“As long as Tank is 100% straight and focused, I don’t think he will have no problem with Ryan,” said Broner.

Will the rehydration clause affect Ryan Garcia?

“The 10-lb limit the next day is nothing, and then at 10:01, he can eat and drink as much as he wants,” said Ryan Garcia’s trainer Joe Goosen to Fight Hub TV.

“If you fight at eight o’clock at night and at 10:01 [in the morning on Saturday], you’ve got ten or eleven hours before you fight, so you can easily get two solid meals. I don’t always recommend eating that much on the day of the fight.

“So it is not a problem at all,” Goosen said about the secondary weight check for the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight next Saturday. “If anyone thinks it’s a problem, I can assure you it isn’t. He hasn’t missed one meal. He has a private chef. Carlos is a great chef. He makes them all the right healthy fresh foods.

“He eats every day and has great discipline. When we spar, Ryan won’t even take water for six rounds. Most fighters want to rinse their mouth. He doesn’t.

“Please,” said Goosen when told that Tank Davis said that Ryan has been hurt to the body by a sparring partner during this camp. In other words, Tank has a spy in Ryan’s camp, feeding information. “We have very closed workouts,” said Goosen.

“We have not stopped working out for one minute. We’ve been sparring all the way through this camp, and we’re going to continue. How can you be hurt if you’re sparring?

“When you put in the work that Ryan has put in, all that is pointing in one direction and that is to go in and win. We’re going to go to Las Vegas with one intention and one intention only and that’s to win the fight just like they’re thinking that,” said Goosen.