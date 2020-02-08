Adrien Broner asks Eddie Hearn for $20 million to fight Devin Haney

Email WhatsApp 54 Shares

After being called out by WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney, Adrien Broner texted his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom and told him that his asking price is $20 million to take the fight.





The request by Broner for $20 million for a fight against Haney sounds like Broner wants a golden parachute to cushion his landing in his retirement years. It’s nice to get a golden parachute if you can get it.

Broner (33-4-1, 24 KOs) said he would even be willing to come all the way down to 135 for the fight to happen. That’s a move that makes sense for Broner, because he would have nothing to lose. With a $20 million payday, Broner would still win even if he gets beaten by the 21-year-old Haney (24-0, 15 Kos).

Haney started the social media exchange with Broner by saying, “How many people would watch us fight at a catch-weight?” Broner didn’t like being called out by Haney though, as he sent back a scolding reply on his Instagram





Hearn apparently isn’t interested in paying Broner’s asking price of $20 million for the Haney fight. Furthermore, Hearn told Broner that he doesn’t believe he can make 135.

It’s been seven years since Broner last fought at lightweight in February 2013 in stopping Gavin Rees in the 5th round. Immediately after that, Broner moved up in weight 2 divisions to defeat WBA ‘regular’ welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi by a controversial 12 round split decision in June 2013.

Broner responds to Haney’s call out: “A @realdevinhaney you seen me a million times and it was all ‘What’s up big bro.’ Now you hang out with Floyd for one day, and he manipulates you into being a f— n—. Stop clout chasing an manipulate your craft before you make me #5X. P.S. I aint’ paid my taxes. I’m too turnt up. Adrien Broner they trying to turn AB into MJ, and have me touch this kid. #Yallgottarelax #YoungN—HaveNoRespect.”

Hearn not in favor of giving Broner his asking price

“eddiehearn: Forget the 20 and you aren’t making 135 but if you want to talk @adrienbroner my man @realdevinhaney said name your weight he is ready to go! 🔥 @dazn_usa,” said Hearn.”

Devin Haney shocked at Broner asking for $20 million

“realdevinhaney – 20 MILLION??? Come on big bro don’t price yourself out! 😂😂😂 @adrienbroner #HaneyBroner #CatchWeight2020 #TheDream.”

It sounds like Broner is looking for a retirement payday to feather his nest in his golden years. If Hearn gives Broner $20 million, that would be the ultimate golden parachute for the 31-year-old former four division world champion.