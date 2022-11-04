Abel Sanchez picks Benavidez over Plant, & Zurdo to beat Bivol

Abel Sanchez believes David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant in their fight in early 2023.

Sanchez has seen Benavidez in action when he trained with Gennadiy Golovkin many years ago at his gym, and he feels that he’s “hungry” for a breakout win.

Unfortunately for Plant, he will be the guy that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) uses to take his career to the next level.

Former WBO super middleweight champion ‘Sweethands’ Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and former two-time WBC champion Benavidez are expected to fight in the first quarter of 2023.

“Dirrell is nowhere near David,” said Abel Sanchez to K.O. Artists Sports about Caleb Plant looking impressive with a knockout victory over Anthony Dirrell.

“David is a young, hot, hungry talent that wants those big fights. I think you’re going to see the best David against Caleb. Caleb is a heck of a fighter. He has great hand speed, and he’s a very seasoned fighter.

“I think David is ready to break out, and I think this is the fight that breaks him out.

“It was one camp,” said Sanchez about Benavidez having worked with Gennadiy Golovkin during one of his training camps many years ago when GGG was still in his prime. “He [Benavidez] was 16 years old, and his father was a friend of mine.

“His father brought him to the gym. He was about 185 pounds. This was when Jose was really in his prime, and David was the young brother. He was 16-years-old, and Gennadiy was never an abusive guy in the gym.

“He always worked with the guys. What I saw of David was someone that wasn’t going to back down. It didn’t matter who was in front of him. He wasn’t going to back down. He had great skills even at that age.

“He was a little pudgy, a little bit of baby fat, but out of the 20 guys I had in the gym sparring with Golovkin, he was probably the best spar I ever had in there. 16-years-old,” said Sanchez about Benavidez.

Sanchez picks Zurdo Ramirez over Bivol

“Bivol is a Gennadiy Golovkin, only 15 pounds heavier,” said Sanchez. “He just doesn’t have the punch, but he’s very talented, had a great amateur career. But I have to go with Zurdo in this one.

“I think Zurdo will be too big for him, just like he was too big for Canelo. I think Zurdo will be too big for Bivol. It’s not going to be a pretty fight because Zurdo never makes pretty fights.

“It’s not going to be one of those great knockout fights, but I think Zurdo takes a decision,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is off the mark by comparing Bivol to Canelo Alvarez in justifying his pick of Ramirez to win on Saturday.

Canelo wasn’t mobile like Bivol is now, so he couldn’t get away from his punches. Bivol will likely avoid Zurdo Ramirez’s attacks and stymie his offense to get the win.