Abel Sanchez convinced Canelo will “wear down” in fight with GGG: “I see Golovkin winning going away”

Abel Sanchez, trainer of world middleweight king Gennady Golovkin is expecting an exciting and entertaining fight between his star and Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, who will of course clash in the biggest fight of the year in September (in either Dallas or Las Vegas according to promoter Oscar De La Hoya). But Sanchez, quite naturally, sees only one winner: GGG.

Speaking with Sky Sports today, Sanchez said he is sure Canelo, the naturally smaller man, will “wear down” in the second half of the September 16 fight. Sanchez also said he thinks there is a very good possibility is fighter will “tag” Canelo and stop him late on in the fight.

“Two guys who will stand and use their skills and, yes, they are going to hit each other, because that is boxing, and the guy who has the most grit and the most determination is going to win the fight,” Sanchez said. “I see Golovkin winning going away, but if Golovkin is able to tag him in the second part of the fight – he may stop him late. Like with the Kell [Brook] fight, Golovkin just being the heavier puncher and the more physical guy. Canelo will wear down.”





The weight factor could prove to be huge in this fight. Canelo, who has never boxed as a middleweight before (he has actually boxed at a higher weight, in his last, easy fight with Chavez Jr. at a catchweight of 164.5) will in GGG be facing a very strong and natural 160 pound fighting machine. Canelo can be the physical fighter himself, but will he be able to be rough and physical against Golvkin. If Sanchez is right and this fight comes down to grit and who wants it more, will the naturally bigger man prevail?

There are plenty of questions going into this one, and fans cannot wait. GGG looked less spectacular than perhaps ever before in winning a close decision over a very big middleweight in Danny Jacobs, and basing things on that showing many fans are picking Canelo to win in September (including superstar Floyd Mayweather, who picks a Canelo stoppage win).

But will GGG actually have an easier time of it against Canelo, a 154-pounder moving up, than he had against Jacobs (who, by the way, would arguably give Alvarez as tough a time as he gave Golovkin)?

Will Canelo be able to handle the strength and power of the bigger man?