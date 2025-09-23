Jake Paul agreed with Gervonta Davis and his trainer, Calvin Ford, to change his glove size from 12-oz to 10-oz gloves during today’s press conference in Miami, Florida, to discuss their November 14 fight on Netflix.

A Trainer’s Puzzling Question

During the press conference, Tank’s trainer, Calvin Ford, asked Jake Paul why he was using 12-oz gloves and Davis had 8 oz. Paul revealed that someone from their team had asked for the 12-oz gloves. It didn’t come from his side, but he would be happy to use 10-oz gloves.

They eventually agreed that Paul would use a 10-oz for their exhibition match now. It’s weird that Ford would complain about Jake using larger gloves because that would work better for Davis. Why would they want a cruiserweight to be hitting Tank Davis with 10-oz gloves rather than 12-oz? It doesn’t make sense. Of all the things to complain about, why that?

Trainer Calvin Ford: “I’m Gervonta’s coach. Where did the 12-oz gloves come from? Why y’all couldn’t take 10, and he had eight? Already, he’s giving up four ounces of the gloves. I had to say this because you guys are bettering all this money [$2 million].”

Jake Paul: “You were the guys that wanted 12-oz gloves. I’ll do eight,” said Paul during today’s press conference in Miami, Florida.

Trainer Calvin Ford: “I wasn’t aware of that because I know he can handle himself.”

Switching to Ten-Ounce Gloves

Jake: “So what do you want? 8 oz? 10-oz? What do you want? The 12-oz came from your guys’ side. Then what do you want, 10?”

Gervonta Davis: “I didn’t say that. It doesn’t matter to me.”

Jake: “It doesn’t matter to him. So, back to what I always wanted, which is 10 ounces.”

Ford: “You just cleared up something I didn’t know. You fight in 10s, and he fights in 8s.”

Jake: “10 ounces, let’s do it. Great. That’s going to make it more exciting for the fans. I wanted 10s really badly.”