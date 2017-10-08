A shot at Jeff Horn: Amir Khan’s best chance to reign again?

Jeff Horn is one of the hottest and most talked about fighters in boxing right now, courtesy of his big July upset win over ageing superstar Manny Pacquiao. While we fans await “The Hornet’s” next move – word now is, it could be British fighter Gary Corcoran next, but nothing is confirmed yet – British fight fans also await the ring return of Amir Khan.

Khan, last seen being iced by the much bigger Canelo Alvarez in May of last year, hasn’t got the best press going right now, but he is still a big name and he is currently training hard as he aims for his return. Horn briefly spoke about Khan in an interview with The Courier Mail in Australia:





“Khan’s a brilliant boxer,” Horn said. “But everyone knows he’s chinny. If he gets hit on the chin he’s going to sleep.”

Okay, Khan’s chances of actually landing a fight with the new WBO welterweight champ might be slim (why would Horn, who wants the big, big fights, run the risk of being made to look bad by Khan, or of actually being outboxed by him and losing?) – but his chances of winning the fight would not be as slim. Yes, Khan has a “chinny” tag firmly around his neck, and with good reason, but Horn is no monster puncher (certainly he is not on the level of Canelo or a 140 pound Danny Garcia, the only two fighters, the one-shot luck of Breidis Prescott aside, to have halted Khan).

Khan – when boxing to Virgil Hunter’s orders, or when showing the immense courage and desire to win he displayed in picking up a decision win over the lethal Marcos Maidana, in what is arguably his career-best win to date, is more than capable of beating Horn; perhaps schooling him even.

Horn’s fans won’t like it any more than Khan’s haters will, but “King” Khan would stand a great shot at reviving his career in a big, big way if he did get that shot at Horn’s WBO strap. Khan has both outboxed and defeated better fighters than Horn during his 35 fight, nearly 13 year pro career.

And without being disrespectful to the once-beaten Corcoran, a Horn-Khan fight would be a whole lot more interesting.