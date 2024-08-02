A Feast Of Fights, Alive She Cried....Waiting For Us Inside!

To quote a great British prime minister, “You’ve never had it so good.” This is something a powerful figure from the boxing world could say to us all right now. Today, in large part to the huge delve the massive Saudi money men have made into the sport – with their stacked cards making rival promotional outfits, in turn, raise their game – we fans have been almost spoilt for choice

And it’s been said, perhaps accurately, perhaps as a result of some hyperbole chucked in, that tomorrow’s ultra-stacked card in LA deserves to go down (for now) as THE greatest boxing card ever held in America. Maybe.

For sure, fight fans will have a whole lot of finest quality steak to get their collective teeth into on Saturday night:

Terence Crawford, by his own definition, is “the best in the world pound-for-pound since Floyd [Mayweather] retired.” Again, that word, maybe. But “Bud” has a potentially career-toughest foe facing him, in 154-pound champ Israil Madrimov.

As for the “undercard,” or if you prefer, co-support bouts, well, the feast is indeed one we were promised.

At heavyweight, Jared Anderson Vs. Martin Bakole. Can you really pick a winner?

Andy Ruiz Vs. Jarrell Miller. A fun fight of the highest order, surely……

Andy Cruz, a potentially great fighter, is the next to come from the tiny island that has produced so much gold over the years—Cuba.

Pitbull Cruz, he is looking for greatness himself but also faces a liver than live test.

And at 175 pounds, we have David Morrell, a beast to rival and, hopefully, one day face, David Benavidez. Another potential cracker here.

Which of these quality fights will prove to be the fight of the night, maybe of the year?

Picks:

Crawford survives the first (legit and called) knockdown of his career to win on points.

Pitbull reminds us again how much of a dog there is in his fight, with him scoring a savage KO win.

Ruiz and Miller battle to a draw that of course, calls for more

Bakole takes out Anderson late.

Cruz puts on a show and wins in style.

Morrell also ends matters fast in his fight.

The sport of boxing has perhaps not been so alive since the 1970s……

Maybe.

